Timaru midwife Julie Dockrill acknowledged for her work in Mongolia

Timaru midwife and childbirth educator Julie Dockrill holds her Rotary People of Action Champions of Health trophy which she received for her work creating the Rotary-funded Mongolian Maternal Child Health programme.

Timaru midwife Julie Dockrill’s dedication to mothers and babies led to her being part of an award-winning team, markedly decreasing the mortality rates of mothers and babies in Mongolia.

Her work teaching, and helping to create a Mongolian Maternal Child Health programme manual to educate midwives, and improve maternal and child outcomes in Mongolia has been funded by Rotary International, and Dockrill has been recognised as one of six worldwide Rotary People of Action: Champions of Health.

The award honours people for their commitment using their time and talent to aid mothers and their children, protect communities from diseases, and strengthen health systems.

The team of five Kiwi and Australian midwives, and childbirth educators, developed the programme and visited Mongolia three times from 2013 to 2018 to upskill midwives and childbirth educators.

Over that time there has been a decrease in mortality for mothers and babies of 40 per cent to 60 per cent, Dockrill said.

According to World Data Atlas, the rate has reduced from 56.1 deaths in 2002 per 1000 live births to 15.6 deaths per 1000 live births in 2019.

“I was completely blown away to receive the award. It is a privilege to be part of the Trans-Tasman team. I have accepted it on behalf of the team,” Dockrill said.

She said the highlight was seeing the programme become sustainable and make a difference.

Supplied A working group in Mongolia prepares to present childbirth education through the Rotary international funded Mongolian Maternal Child Health programme.

Education, and people taking ownership for their own health meant empowerment, and they would not present in a crisis which could have been averted, Dockrill said.

She said previous to the manual women had no access to childbirth education or information. Hospital care in Mongolia consists of the patient bringing their own sheets and food with them, while access to medication depends on how remotely located it is.

Dockrill has been a member of the Rotary Club of Timaru for eight years, its overarching motto is to serve to change lives, with a focus on improving health.

The team developed the more than 100-page childbirth education programme manual. It covers topics including immunisation, breastfeeding, pain relief, diet, exercise and obstetric emergency training.

The team then taught the information in the manual on childbirth and emergency skills through expert English-Mongolian translators to hundreds of maternal health care workers. The trainees then share their newly gained knowledge with midwives and educators in remote rural locations.

“We will update changes to practices which lead to better outcomes.”

Supplied Midwives and childbirth educators hold up copies of the Rotary International funded Mongolian Maternal Child Health programme manual translated in their language.

A midwife from Mongolia came to Timaru for a month in 2015 to observe the New Zealand model of pre and post-natal care taking back the knowledge she gained to share with other medical professionals.

“We have a world-class model. There are always inequities from some of our women because of their access to education. Timaru has a great midwife service we don’t realise how privileged we are.”

The Nepalese Government approved a translation of the manual for their nation in 2019, but implementation is being held back by Covid-19 shutting borders as Dockrill and her team can’t get there to train the health care workers.

Dockrill grew up in Timaru and completed her nursing training in Christchurch after leaving Timaru Girls’ High School.

“I thought nursing was a good career prospect and enabled me to travel.”

After marrying and having two children she moved to Australia and completed a post graduate in midwifery in 2000.

The family returned to New Zealand in 2006 and Dockrill worked for the South Canterbury District Health Board as midwife and childbirth educator.

Supplied A mother and her baby rest in the post-natal room of a hospital in Mongolia.

It was Rotary Club of Waimate member Gary Dennison who contacted the district health board looking for someone with expertise to develop a project to improve Mongolia’s maternity care in 2013.

Dockrill was recommended and responded.

She has spent her annual leave and many hours of her spare time on the project, as well as continuing to work, and is now employed by the Canterbury District Health Board as manager of Ashburton Maternity.