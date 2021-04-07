Timaru dentist 'elated' he swam Cook Strait

Timaru dentist Fraser Dunbar before his successful swim of the Cook Strait. (File photo)

Despite vomiting every time he became upright, Timaru dentist Fraser Dunbar successfully swam the Cook Strait in nine hours and 46 minutes on Tuesday.

“I’m bloody happy. I feel pretty elated. I feel quietly content,” he told Stuff on Wednesday.

Physically he was not bad apart from a sore left hand and sore throat from throwing up, he said.

The 50-year-old attributes the sore hand to clenching it during the swim, and being sick has been a common occurrence for Dunbar when he is exercising.

He got to the three-hour mark then started throwing up every half hour when he became vertical to accept the food or drink offered to him on the end of a pole, by a support crew member.

Philip Rush/Supplied A support crew member keeps an eye out as Timaru dentist Fraser Dunbar swims the Cook Strait on Tuesday which he completed in 9 hours and 46 minutes.

“I couldn’t eat anything so all my previous plans went out the window. The only thing I could keep down was flat Coke – which is great for a dentist.”

Swimming virtually all his life, Dunbar said it had been a long preparation leading up to the 26.4 kilometre feat between the nearest points of both islands, with about three years’ focused training.

Last year his attempt was scuttled because of Covid-19.

“This year I felt calm and not nervous. The highlight was the first hour, because I was swimming the Cook Strait.”

While he was out in the water he thought about late friends he used to swim with who had encouraged him, and of course dentistry.

Jane Dunbar/Supplied Fraser Dunbar is greased up with bearing grease to prevent chafing by his support crew lead Philip Rush before he gets into the Cook Strait on Tuesday.

When he was about 6km from the shore of the South Island, and his goal was in sight, his support crew lead, Philip Rush told him he had to go hard out for 30 minutes, so he did not miss the pressure of the tide.

“The Marlborough Sounds looked close, then not closer,” Dunbar said as he gazed at vertical rock in the distance.

Rush said the Cook Strait is one of the toughest pieces of water to swim in the world because of changeable weather and the powerful force of the tides.

Jane Dunbar/Stuff Timaru dentist Fraser Dunbar is warmed up after his 9 hour 46 minute swim across the Cook Strait on Tuesday.

He did “fantastically” which was not easy with his “crook stomach”, Rush said.

“He had to fight his demons, throwing up, but fought through it. He did exceptionally well.”

Completing the swim after dark was hard, Rush said.

The water temperature was 17 degrees Celsius and the weather fell into place on the day.

Philip Rush/Supplied Timaru dentist Fraser Dunbar during his successful Cook Strait swim on Tuesday.

Only a few weeks ago another Timaru swimmer, Raewyn Winsley, who Dunbar trained with, successfully completed the same swim in 10 hours 18 minutes.

“It’s pretty special that fewer than 135 people have completed the swim since 1963 and there were two from Timaru within weeks,” Rush said.