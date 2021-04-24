Anzac letters: A soldier writes to his little girl

Margaret Younger with some of many letters written to her and family by her father during the war.

The many letters soldier Bob Riddell wrote home from places like Egypt and Italy during World War II reveal a man pining to be with his family at home.

With Anzac Day approaching, Margaret Younger brings out all the letters Bob had written home to her mother Marjorie, brother Les and her.

They sprawl all over a kitchen tabletop, letters written on paper given to the soldiers by the YMCA and National Patriotic Fund.

Many of them have yellowed with age and the fountain pen ink has faded, but the feelings they convey remain strong.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Margaret Younger pictured with her family.

Margaret was just a baby when her father volunteered to serve overseas in 1941. When he returned in 1945, to five-year-old Margaret he was a stranger.

He had written to her, but being so young she could not read his letters.

On January 1, 1945 he wrote from a 2NZEF Advance Base, drawing small pictures to accompany the text.

“How are you getting on, I hope I will soon be home to see you, and you can take me to the pictures one day. I suppose you will be going to school. Won’t that be good.

“This is Margaret (picture) going to school (picture) and as she walked along she met a big spider (picture) which said ‘hullo’ but she was not frightened of Mr Spider and walked on until she saw some flowers (picture) and she picked some for the teacher (picture).”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A letter written to Margaret Younger by her father - complete with illustrations to help the five-year-old understand.

The letter continues in similar style.

Younger says she cannot remember when she could read and understand the letter.

“As a five year-old it would have meant nothing. I (had) never had a father, the word father never meant anything.”

Bob served in 14th NZ Light Anti-aircraft Regiment in Egypt and Italy.

The family had been living at Tuatapere when he left. While he was away Margaret’s mother took her and 10-year-old brother Les to live in Invercargill.

“My mother was very resilient. She did dressmaking and took in boarders.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Margaret Younger is pictured as a baby with her Dad on the right.

And all through the war, the letters kept coming.

Then Bob returned, and it required a major adjustment by Margaret.

“I wasn’t interested in him.

“I developed creaking bones. When mum took me to the doctor, he was very astute. He said she wants attention.

“He said now you’ve got this man in the house, he’s getting all the attention, subconsciously her bones are creaking to get attention back.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Margaret Younger has kept letters written to her and family by her father during the war.

Her mother resolved the problem, and Margaret’s creaking bones ceased.

She says her mother also had to make a major change after her father returned.

“The women had had to do all the organising in an era when men were the head of the house.

“For women it must have been hard handing it back to the men, but dad was a very gentle person.”

On his return, Bob got a job as a storeman at H&J Smith in Invercargill and never talked of the war to the family.

“We’d bike to the dawn service each year, but he wouldn’t go to the RSA afterwards. He’d just come home.

“He only ended up a gunner because he had handled rifles shooting rabbits on the farm. But he never talked about shooting; that wasn’t him.

“My parents moved to Timaru to be near me. He died here. I just remember him as a nice, kind, gentle soul.”