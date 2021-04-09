Another anti-live export protest planned in Timaru

Felicity Penno and Bruce Gourdie take part in a protest against live export of animals in Timaru on Easter Monday.

Those against the live export of animals have organised another protest in Timaru.

The protest, on Saturday, comes after Thursday’s departure of the 189.5-metre long Al Kuwait, which loaded about 8861 live cattle for China on Wednesday evening.

More than 30 people attended a protest on Easter Monday ahead of the live cattle carrier berthing at Timaru’s Port on Tuesday, and organiser Toni deRooy was hoping for a similar turnout for this event .

She said this protest, which will take place at Port Loop Rd from noon, was about “solidarity” with other parts of the country, in particular Napier, where two live export ships berthed this week and another two scheduled to arrive this weekend.

“For the last protest, we had very little warning, so this time we wanted to be more organised,” deRooy said.

“The ships tend to load up under the cover of darkness.”

DeRooy said she was not just concerned about the welfare of the animals, but also the effects exporting live animals could have on the economy.

“All of our live exports are prime livestock, and that’s a real concern. We should be keeping them for ourselves.”

DeRooy said during the previous protest, a group of about 20 secondary school students joined in.

“It was so good to see these passionate young people, and they were so knowledgable,” she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Al Kuwait livestock carrier is loaded with live cattle for China at PrimePort Timaru on April 8, 2021.

Members of anti-animal cruelty organisation SAFE were also likely to attend, DeRooy said.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe, who will be attending the Timaru protest, said “the conditions, both onboard live export ships and at their destination countries, can be appalling'’.

“These realities are at odds with New Zealand’s desire to be a world leader on animal welfare.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said it had received one application for an Animal Welfare Export Certificate (AWEC) for a shipment of 6000 cattle from Timaru to China in the first week of May.

“This application is being considered,” the spokesperson said.

“MPI's role is to ensure the welfare of the animals on their journey. We take a number of steps before departure and during the journey to ensure the animals' welfare.”

The spokesperson said ahead of departure, all animals were inspected to ensure they were in good condition. The animals are only cleared to travel when an AsureQuality vet is satisfied they are fit to travel.

“During the journey, animals are accompanied by a veterinarian and stock persons who ensure the health and welfare of the animals on board. Medicines and equipment for treating any animals that become unwell during the journey must also be on hand,”