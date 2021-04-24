Anzac letters: 'Dear Mother, they have taken my right leg'

Rod Buick, of Geraldine, pictured with photos of his grandfather.

Rod Buick remembers his grandfather as “a hardy old joker”.

Running a remote back country farm up the Ashburton Gorge after World War I with only one leg, he had to be.

Buick says his grandfather was the typical stoical Kiwi male. There was never any talk or reflection on the First World War.

Bob Buick had a farm to run, and he got on with the job.

Buick doesn’t know much about his grandfather’s war service but learned more after his sister Margaret Sims found a letter while cleaning out her home in Perth. It was a letter Bob wrote to his mother from Oaklands General Hospital, Walton-on-Thames in London on January 13, 1918.

Bob must not have been in a fit state to do the actual writing. He dictated it to Jason Bates, presumably a mate.

“Dear Mother,” the letter reads, “Just a line to let you know I am quite well as can be expected.”

He then gives an account of going into battle in France on December 3, 1917.

“We hopped over the tops as soon as the barrage ended. I got as far as two hundred yards from our first line of trenches. In ten minutes’ time I got smacked up. I was in a shell hole up to my thighs in mud and water. I was struck on the leg by a piece of shrapnel.

“I managed to get my pack off and crawled up out of the shell whole (sic) on a little rise and sung out for help.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rod Buick says “nothing stopped,” his grandfather Bob Buick.

A sergeant found him, and Buick was carried by stretcher bearers to a dressing station, then to a hospital. His letter reveals he was one of the fortunate ones to come out alive.

“The Germans have concrete huts about five feet thick with three or four machine guns inside, two machine guns can hold up a battalion. These places are that strong that shells won’t break it down so the only way it can be taken is by rushing men up to capture it with the bayonet.

“This means a dreadful lot of men killed before they get to their objective. We suffered heavily that day. They killed the most of us with their own barrage and machines. It was awful, the air was black with lead shrapnel and shell and the ground was rocking like the waves on the sea.

“Nearly all our men and officers were killed or wounded.”

Later he adds matter-of-factly: “Dear Mother, They have taken my right leg off a little above the knee.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bob Buick (middle in uniform) pictured with his father and brothers.

The letter continues in a chirpy tone:

“So good night mother, hoping this will find father and brothers and sisters and all the rest in good spirits and the very best of health. I will write soon again. Your loving son Bob.”

The inner spark that brought Bob Buick through this ordeal helped him farming Clent Hills up the Ashburton Gorge.

“The government gave him the place to get rid of the rabbits,” Rod Buick says.

“He had it two years rent-free. It was a barren place. The snows got him a lot of times.”

For seven years he lived in a rough wooden hut. But Bob Buick prevailed and prospered, building a homestead, developing the farm and with his wife, raising a family of three daughters and two sons.

“Nothing stopped him. He always had a walking stick; he used that a lot, and he had a good town (artificial) leg and one he worked in.

“ He made his horse do a lot of the work. You’d hear his leg click when he jumped on it.”