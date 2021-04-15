Motorist admits driving drunk and dangerously through holiday traffic on SH1

Ra Rodney Robertson admitted driving in a dangerous manner and driving with excess blood alcohol for the third or subsequent time when he appeared in the District Court in Timaru.

A South Canterbury motorist injured when his vehicle collided with a culvert off State Highway 1 was drunk and had been weaving through the holiday traffic by swerving into the path of oncoming cars.

The Waimate Highway was busy with New Year’s Day traffic when Ra Rodney Robertson crashed into the rear of a vehicle while attempting to pass it, causing its tyre to pop and rendering it immobile.

Other motorists had to take evasive action as the 40 year old Robertson continued passing other vehicles dangerously, until he drifted off the road and hit a culvert, police prosecutor Sergeant Ian Howard told the Timaru District Court.

Robertson, of Peel Forest, pleaded guilty to driving in a dangerous manner and driving with excess blood alcohol for the third or subsequent time when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze on Wednesday.

Police fielded two calls from members of the public concerned by Robertson’s driving as he headed north between Makikihi and Otaio, south of Timaru, about 3.45pm on January 1, 2021.

“This road was heavily populated at the time, due to public holiday traffic,” Howard said.

Robertson was executing numerous “unsafe passing manoeuvres”, striking the rear of one vehicle and forcing others off the road as he zig-zagged into oncoming traffic on his way home.

“The defendant drifted across the southbound lane and onto the grass, before colliding with a water-filled culvert at speed.”

Howard said Robertson suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to hospital, where a blood specimen was taken after he displayed “signs of recent alcohol consumption”.

The test revealed Robertson had 106 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system, more than twice the legal limit of 50mg.

“When spoken to by police, the defendant stated he had been drinking with friends and couldn’t remember much about the crash, he just wanted to get home to Peel Forest.”

Robertson had previously been convicted of driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury in 2005.

Judge Maze remanded Robertson on bail until sentencing on May 21.