More than $5 million rebuild of Arowhenua Māori School underway

A 850-square-metre block is being built on the grounds of Arowhenua Māori School to replace the existing classrooms.

A more than $5 million rebuild of South Canterbury’s only bilingual school is on track to open in time for the new school year in 2022.

Arowhenua Māori School pupils have been splitting class time between existing buildings, other schools, and the paddock beside the marae while work is underway on a 850-square-metre rebuild of the primary school near Temuka.

“I’m overcome sometimes because after almost two years of planning, it's actually happening,” principal Bronwyn Te Koeti-James said.

“Once a fortnight, we choose a pupil to do a progress report. They have been partially involved with the planning, so it's pretty exciting for them to now see what’s going on.”

Ideas from pupils which had been incorporated into the final design included a technology and art hub, quiet places, and a hall for practising kapa haka.

“The entire school, from inside to out, will be reflective of our cultural narrative,” Te Koeti-James said.

“We’re privileged to be working with rūnanga and local artists for this.”

Te Koeti-James said braided rivers would be reflected in the building’s brickwork, windows, and carpets, and the plan was to install a carving of Tarahaoa, or Big Mount Peel, at the entrance of the school.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The rebuild of the school will cost more than $5 million.

Forty “lovely” pupils attended the school, which had a capacity of 60 – the rebuild allowing the school to cater for a roll of up to 80, Te Koeti-James said.

The Ministry of Education’s head of education infrastructure service, Kim Shannon, said they were investing more than $5m into the redevelopment.

“The new facilities will provide modern, warm, dry, and comfortable teaching spaces, administration area, and resource facilities,” Shannon said.

“We plan to demolish the existing facilities, with the exception of the pool shed and the hall.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The new school building will be “reflective of our cultural narrative”, principal Bronwyn Te Koeti-James said.

The existing classrooms would ultimately make way for playing fields.

The Ministry was working closely with the school, Heritage New Zealand, and the community to determine the future of the 125-year-old hall – which housed the school until 1951.

Shannon said they were “hoping to make a final decision in the coming weeks”.

Te Koeti-James expected construction to finish by December, the doors opening to pupils for the start of the 2022 school year.