South Cantabrians observe Anzac Day at services across the region

The Mackenzie RSA hosted an Anzac Day service and parade in Fairlie.

It was standing room only at several Anzac Day services across South Canterbury on Sunday.

Timaru’s Caroline Bay Soundshell was packed for the civil service which followed the dawn and cemetery services while in Fairlie the Mackenzie Community Centre was full for a civil service followed by a parade and cemetery service.

The Waimate District began the day with dawn services at Hakataramea and the Waimate township and capped it off with a Ted’s Bottle service at the Waihao Forks Hotel and there were a range of services at Geraldine, Temuka and Twizel RSAs.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Families pay their respects at a white crosses memorial in Fairlie.

Mackenzie RSA president Ryan Gilbert said it was “very important” to continue the tradition of Anzac Day because “it brings a whole community together”.

“Small towns like Albury, down the road, have 70 to 75 people from the community who were killed in the war. It’s into the 1000s, the amount of service personnel who were drawn from the community to serve in both wars.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mackenzie RSA president Ryan Gilbert, left, and Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith (carrying wreath) participate in the Anzac Day parade in Fairlie.

Gilbert said some people had a private dawn service at home, mimicking 2020 with poppies decorating garden sculptures and letter boxes at the end of the driveway.

Waimate RSA secretary Lynne Boswell said two of the district’s three remaining World War II veterans joined the parade to the War Memorial Clock Tower. The third, Howard Chamberlain, was in hospital with a broken hip but still donned his medals to commemorate the day.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith and Jim Stevenson lay wreaths in Fairlie.

The day got off to a strong start with 400 at the dawn service, while the final stop for celebrations – the Waihao Forks Hotel – was “packed to the rafters”.

“Last year made people more aware of Anzac Day, and this year they’ve made that extra effort to celebrate it,” Boswell said.

Timaru District deputy mayor Steve Wills presided over the 104th commemorative service at the Caroline Bay Soundshell, in which 43 wreaths were laid representing the many facets of the region’s military contributions, dating back to 1889.

South Canterbury RSA president Grant Finlayson said it was wonderful being able to come together after last year's services were cancelled spurring people to get creative with how they commemorated the day.

Joanne Holden/Stuff Timaru's Caroline Bay Soundshell was packed for the 104th annual civic service.

“A year ago, many of us were improvising with members of the neighbourhood.”

Returned veterans still suffered the physical and psychological impact of war, Finlayson said.

“Sadly, the need for the poppy fund continues.”

Guest speaker Group Captain Carol Abraham said an RSA was “not a place, but a community”.

Abraham said so many veterans had found it difficult transitioning back to normal life after being at war, and they “haven’t always received the level of support they needed”, so the money raised by New Zealand's RSAs was important.

“I feel privileged to return to my home region of South Canterbury to experience the Anzac remembrance spirit here,” Abraham said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Hundreds gathered for dawn services at the Timaru Cenotaph and Cemetery to remember the fallen.

Abraham referenced many of the conflicts New Zealand had joined, including the Battle of Kapyong during the Korean War exactly 70 years ago – in which Kiwis provided “vital support” to Australian forces.

“As on so many battlefields before and since, we remember at Kapyong that in extremis they could always rely on each other.”