Mother who dealt drugs to support children sentenced to home detention

Dominique Nicole Thomas, 27, was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention for dealing cannabis and methamphetamine, and breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules.

A 27-year-old mother who dealt drugs to support her children no longer has custody of them but hopes to get them back, the Timaru District Court has heard.

After Dominique Nicole Thomas was caught with a cannabis grinder, 5.41 grams of methamphetamine, and $18,430 cash in her car, she told police she sold drugs for a living and used the money to pay bills and everyday expenses for raising her children.

The former Timaru woman was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention when she appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Tuesday.

Thomas had pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing methamphetamine, possessing the drug for supply, dealing and possessing cannabis plant, and obstructing or hindering a medical officer of health.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Loh said Thomas was drug free, living with her parents on the West Coast, and working towards regaining custody on her children.

Loh said his client had also adhered to strict bail conditions, including a 24-hour curfew and not to possess a cell phone or other electronic communication device, for 11 months.

According to a summary of facts presented to the court, Thomas bought and onsold 6g of methamphetamine to two people in Christchurch on May 19, 2020, while messages on her phone revealed she supplied a further .2g of methamphetamine and 14g of cannabis to someone in Ashburton between May 6 and 13.

Police stopped Thomas’ car on Browne St, Timaru, about 2.20pm on May 20, and – discovering the number plates did not belong to the vehicle – searched it to find a cannabis grinder.

Officers evoked a search for drugs under the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, uncovering methamphetamine and 18 bundles of about $1000 cash in Thomas’ handbag.

When questioned by police, Thomas stated she made a living dealing drugs.

“She stated the methamphetamine in her bag was for personal use, and to supply friends with that night.”

Police had also found drugs in Thomas’ car about a month prior, during Covid-19 alert level 4.

Thomas was catching up with a friend from Ashburton in her vehicle parked on the corner of Hendersons and Thews roads, Ashburton, about 4.12pm on April 27 – a breach of the Ministry of Health’s directive to stay home unless for essential travel.

The friend left the scene when police approached. Thomas told the officers she was “aware of the Covid-19 lockdown conditions”, and had cannabis in her possession which helped her sleep.

In a warrantless search of the vehicle, police uncovered 22.88g of cannabis in a snap-lock bag; a further 1.95g in a wrapped-up tissue; and a .69g hash ball hidden in Thomas’ duffle bag.

Judge Dravitzki acknowledged Thomas had taken “positive steps” to curb the “drug addiction that underlies this offending”.

“You are realistic about your need to address your drug addiction.”

The judge imposed 12 months of post-detention conditions to Thomas’ sentence, so she could continue to access the drug and alcohol counselling and treatment available through home detention.