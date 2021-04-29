Police fugitive tackled and caught by tradesman and business owner in Oamaru

Oamaru plumber Tom Palmer is being called a hero after helping to chase and catch a fugitive wanted by police.

Tom Palmer's rugby league tackling skills came to the fore as a fugitive was caught in Oamaru.

The former Wellington premier league player instinctively gave chase on Wednesday after the man fled a storage unit he was found in. He was joined in the chase by Oamaru Self Storage director Lance Greaney.

“I thought he was a homeless man. He was pretty quick. We caught him after about a 100 metre sprint as he slowed to climb a fence,” Palmer said.

Palmer who is 1.7metres (5 foot 7 inches) kneeled on the much taller fugitive’s back, as Greaney held him down until police arrived.

“I’m used to tackling bigger guys, he was 1.92m (6 foot 3 inches), it is quite normal for me,” Palmer said.

The wanted man is believed to be Leslie McCreath, who has been on the run since December.

Police had previously warned the public that McCreath was dangerous and should not be approached. He was known to have contacts in Oamaru, South Canterbury and Christchurch.

A warrant to arrest McCreath had been issued for him on charges related to methamphetamine and firearms.

Supplied Oamaru Self Storage director Lance Greaney was part of the duo to hold the wanted man.

While at the storage unit to undertake some gas work on a couple’s caravan, Palmer and the couple noticed a window had been smashed.

The woman noticed items were out of place and an unfamiliar portable cellphone battery pack was on the table.

Moving the dishevelled cushions revealed the body of man in the fetal position.

Thinking the person was dead the woman went to find her husband - a doctor - and at that moment the body came to life and sprinted out of the caravan.

“We had been in the caravan talking for about 10 minutes by then,” Palmer said.

Supplied A screenshot of the wanted man listing for Leslie McCreath that appeared on Police Ten 7 television show on February 25, 2021.

Greaney said he was pleased they caught the man and grateful they had security cameras to ensure no more unwanted visitors dropped by.

“We don’t want people like that around. Me and the plumber sorted it out.”

Reluctant to be called heroes, the chasers said it was not something they thought about.

Palmer’s manager at Foleys Plumbing said it was a most unusual situation.

“Something like this has never happened before. He’s (Palmer) a hero.”

He said it was fortunate Palmer was there as originally the woman was going alone to the storage facility.

A police spokesperson confirmed a 45 year-old man had been arrested on a warrant and burglary charges on Wednesday. He appeared in Oamaru District Court on the same day.