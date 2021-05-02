Homicide investigation launched after death of man near Timaru

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged assault at a Timaru property that resulted a 68-year-old man’s death.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 68-year-old man died following an alleged assault at a property near Timaru on Friday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, of Canterbury CIB, said the police were investigating the death of the man who died in Christchurch Hospital on Saturday night.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and will be appearing in Timaru District Court tomorrow (Monday).

“Charges are yet to be confirmed,” Wells said.

The incident is believed to be a family harm related incident.

Wells said no other people are being sought in relation to the incident.

“As the matter is now before the court, Police is not in a position to make further comment.”