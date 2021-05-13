'Exhausted' Opihi College principal resigns, putting her wellbeing first

Opihi College principal Tina Johnson has resigned and will finish at the end of the term. She stands in the foyer of the school in front of art work, titled Fish Swimming, by Year 7 and 8 students in 2019.

When principal Tina Johnson walks out of Opihi College for the last time she will be focusing on her health, and trundling around in her motorhome.

After a health event during the recent school holidays, Johnson said she has decided to put her own wellbeing first.

She has made no decisions on what she will do workwise but would like to remain in the education sector, perhaps as a relieving teacher.

“I was exhausted and decided I needed to look after myself,” Johnson said.

She said her latest health event was not related to being born with a faulty heart valve and receiving a replacement a few years ago.

Johnson started at the Temuka high school in 2016, just before its H Block was closed when toxic black mould Stachybotrys was discovered.

Plans to refurbish had been underway since about 2014 and the H Block issue made it even more vital. But the project did not go ahead because the Ministry of Education determined it was cheaper to build new, she said.

Building based on the new plan began last year.

Students have crammed into two temporary buildings from Canterbury University ever since, Johnson said.

She rates the $5 million rebuild project as both the highlight and biggest challenge in her tenure. The new building isn’t finished yet but hopefully will be next month, she said.

“It will have 12 new rooms, including one cultural, two science laboratories, and nine classrooms.”

Like many principals she had a vision but never got there.

“The goal posts keep moving. The building project took twice as long as expected because of the processes.”

Johnson is frustrated she won’t get to see the changes to NCEA implemented next year where students will have the opportunity to gain credits for literacy and numeracy earlier.

She will also miss the result of the changes to the school’s adapted curriculum for year 9 and 10s where they will choose subjects on top of the essentials they must complete.

Looking back she said she can now see she has been under a lot of stress which has compounded and impacted her health over the years.

Losing her only child, 24-year-old son Blaze Johnson, when he was hit on his motorbike by a drunk driver pulling out in front of him in Palmerston, was heartbreaking, in 2013.

“Working helped me deal with it. A month after he was killed, I became a principal in Murchison.”

Then there was the court case, and Blaze’s three-year-old son left without a father.

“You never get over it, it never goes away, you just get used to it.’’

She feels blessed that her grandchild now has a great stepdad and the family still include her as a cherished grandmother.

Johnson only studied to be a teacher in her 40s when Blaze was 10.

“I had been talking to him about going to university as a normal part of life and then thought I should go to be an example.”

Johnson, who had started as a secretary after leaving school in Nelson, and took on many jobs, studied a Bachelor of Education but didn’t finish it, instead ending up with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and History. She completed teacher’s college in 2003 through the University of Canterbury.

Blaze did go to university when he was older and studied computer sciences.

Johnson worked at Waimea College in Nelson for three years then into a deputy principal roll at Murchison Area School.

Johnson said she feels positive that Opihi College will grow as the new build lifts the capacity to 350 students. The roll sits at 285 and there is no enrolment zoning in place.

“I think the only constraint will be lack of housing in Temuka.”

When Johnson finishes she will have more time to enjoy her motorhome and hobby of photography, particularly capturing birds.

“Now I just need time to regroup.”