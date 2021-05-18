Man's 'dump' in water mains toby shocks Timaru woman

Watch as a man appears to defecate into a footpath water mains connection to a house in Timaru.

A Timaru woman wants the young people who defecated into her water toby to be “named and shamed”.

Deborah Still said the incident, which was captured on security camera on Friday about 10.20pm, had really shocked her.

“I remember getting up in the evening to get a glass of water and found the tap wasn’t working,” Still said.

“At the time, I didn’t think much about it, I thought the council might have turned off the supply, but my neighbour then alerted me to the Water Toby the next morning.”

Still said the cap had been taken off the Toby, and where the hole went, “someone had taken a dump”.

“It was pretty shocking really,” she said.

After checking her security camera footage, it revealed that two “young-looking men” had indeed unscrewed the Water Toby by the footpath and defecated in it.

“They looked like they were past their curfew, I bet they thought it was a right laugh,” Still said.

“It certainly wasn’t a call of nature, they had planned this. But I can't believe they never looked up at the camera.”

Still was unsure why the two young men did this, although she did note there had been an attempted break-in to her property last month.

“For all I know it could be related,” Still said.

“In that case, we were able to catch the person due to security cameras.”

She said while the clean-up was “not as gross as the two perpetrators would have liked it to be”, she still wanted those responsible to be “named and shamed”.

“It’s just offensive, isn’t it?”

A spokesman for New Zealand Police said it had received the footage and police were making enquiries into the matter.