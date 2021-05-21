Man who assaulted victim with pool cue sentenced

Waimate man Nicholas Lee Henderson has been sentenced to community detention. (File)

A Waimate man who assaulted a person with a pool cue at a bar has been sentenced to four months’ community detention.

Nicholas Lee Henderson, 42, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Friday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.

According to a police summary of facts, the offending occurred on February 27, 2021 at the Royal Hotel, in Waimate.

“The defendant had consumed about 13 beers prior to going to the hotel that evening,” the summary says.

“The defendant walked towards the complainant where he was seated talking to friends. The defendant picked up a pool cue from the nearby pool table.”

Henderson then approached the complainant, swung the pool cue with both hands to shoulder height and swung it down.

“The pool cue struck the left shoulder of the complainant and broke in half.”

“The defendant leaned over the complainant and said ‘if you’re going in the forest, pick up your rubbish’”.

The victim went to Timaru Hospital the following day to seek medical treatment; his injuries included swelling and bruising to the left shoulder.

Judge Maze told Henderson she accepted his early guilty plea and acknowledged he was “embarrassed and disappointed” in himself.

“At the time, you adopted the belief that you had some right to discipline the victim,” Judge Maze said.

“You would have been intoxicated. When you saw the victim, you lost a level of self-control. The victim has had to have time off work.”

Judge Maze noted Henderson had explained to police that he “intended to strike the back of the chair”, but she said “either way, that would have still been classed as assault”.

Judge Maze acknowledged that Henderson had been receiving counselling to address how he deals with conflict.

She also said that Henderson was “extremely well regarded” in the community.

Judge Maze sentenced Henderson to four months’ community detention and ordered him to pay the victim $300.