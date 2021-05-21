Man who assaulted police officer sentenced to home detention

Nathan Joseph Groom, of Timaru, has been sentenced to home detention after an assault on a police officer. (File)

A Timaru man whose assault on a police officer split their head open and left them requiring stitches, has been sentenced.

Nathan Joseph Groom, 34, was sentenced to six months’ home detention when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Friday.

He earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of injuring with intent to injure and one charge of resisting police.

Lawyer John Black said the offending was “totally out of character” and a “moment of madness in a highly volatile and difficult situation”.

According to a police summary of facts, Groom was at home with two policemen present when the offending took place on December 10, 2020.

Police were called to the address on another matter and had “detained the defendant for the service of a Police Safety Order”.

“Police attempted to remove the defendant from the front of the address as he tried to get back inside the house,” the summary says.

One of the policemen applied a handcuff to Groom’s arm, but he “physically tensed up his body and pulled away from police as they tried to place the second handcuff”.

Groom then lunged at one of the policemen while he was being restrained, and headbutted the other above the man’s right eye, splitting his forehead open and causing instant bleeding.

He required seven stitches and suffered a mild concussion.

Judge Maze said Groom’s previous offences were “mainly of non-compliance”.

“Violence does not dominate your offending history,” Judge Maze said.

“You are not a recidivist violent offender, it was an excessive reaction to a traumatic event. There is really nothing else that needs to be said.”

Judge Maze sentenced Groom to six months’ home detention on the assault charge, and he was convicted and discharged for resisting police.