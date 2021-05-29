Timaru woman loses majority of eyesight due to alleged missed diagnosis

It took three months for Trish Kane to be diagnosed with temporal arteritis and over that time she lost the majority of her eyesight.

A Timaru woman who lost most of her eyesight through an alleged missed diagnosis has won a review of her claim with ACC.

Trish Kane’s world changed dramatically in 2020 when she went from working full time and living comfortably in a two-income household, to giving up her job, not being able to drive and being barely able to see.

“I am upset and bewildered ... I have lost my independence and lost confidence,” Kane said.

The 59 year-old said she visited her new GP five times from October to December, 2020, after a trip to the dentist prompted a referral to the doctor as her jaw would not open fully.

The doctor prescribed her antidepressants and told her he did not do jaws and to see the dentist.

“He didn’t know me ... He totally dismissed me ... I think he thought I was neurotic or a hypochondriac.”

Depression is a symptom of her condition as it turns out.

Her symptoms became worse with severe headaches, double vision, loss of vision and weight loss.

The Timaru doctor told her to reduce the dosage of antidepressant to combat the double vision and to stop taking them for seven days if the problem persisted.

When she lost total vision in her left eye the doctor immediately referred her to Timaru Hospital on December 16, and she was then sent to Christchurch Hospital.

“It took the doctor in Christchurch 15 minutes to diagnose me and start treatment straight away.”

Her diagnosis is temporal arteritis in which the temporal arteries, which supply blood to the head and brain, become inflamed and constrict. It is also known as cranial arteritis or giant cell arteritis. The exact cause is unknown but may be related to the autoimmune system, too many antibiotics or severe infections, according to healthline.org.

The next six weeks saw her in and out of a decompression chamber to try to save what sight she had remaining in her right eye.

“I accepted the loss of sight in my left eye, I couldn’t change that, so I just concentrated on saving the other eye.”

Her husband, Bruce Kane, said she only has 30 per cent vision left and has lost everything. They are now living on one wage and looking at a less than ideal retirement in six years time.

The couple have hired an independent ACC (Accident Compensation Corporation) advocate to relodge their claim which was refused.

ACC claim her temperal arteritis would not have been picked up by a “normal” GP, Trish said.

Since Stuff has asked ACC for comment, the corporation has been in contact with the Kanes and agreed to have another look at the claim.

While she has not regained sight she has not lost any more.

“I’m not feeling very good. I’m still trying to come to terms with everything. I’m not angry, I may get there yet. Grief is different for everyone.”

Her long career spanned running a building company for 30 years then rental property management came to an abrupt end as she can’t see well enough to climb ladders, change light bulbs or put up curtains.

“I gave up my job the day I went to hospital...I’m still sleeping a lot and fighting the disease,” she said.

She claims she would not have lost her eyesight if she had been diagnosed earlier.

“I feel like my life has completely changed upside down. What does a three quarters blind person do? Some financial assistance would be good. Then I can help with the household bills. I’ve never not worked, ‘til now.”

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of temporal arteritis are: double vision; sudden loss of vision in one eye; throbbing headache; fatigue; weakness; loss of appetite; jaw pain; stiffness or pain in shoulder, or hip; tenderness in scalp and temple areas.