South Canterbury man jailed after admitting multiple charges

A South Canterbury man who has admitted a month-long spate of offending between Christchurch and Timaru has been jailed.

Matthew Raymond Smith, 27, appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki at the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to charges including multiple counts of driving while disqualified, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

According to a police summary of facts, the offending took place in November and December, 2020.

It included the theft of a Jaguar XJ6, valued over $16,000, from a Timaru address on November 27. Smith was observed on CCTV footage driving the vehicle to a Timaru service station. The vehicle was later recovered near Pareora.

On December 4, Smith stole a Suzuki Escudo, valued about $4000, from a Christchurch address. Later that day, he atook a Ford Ranger, valued at $30,000 from an Ashburton address.

Later that month, Smith burgled a Timaru property, taking a Chainsaw and generator, valued at $2800. These items were later found at Smith’s Timaru address after a police search.

Smith also burgled several high value items from a Christchurch business on December 20, before taking a Toyota Hilux out of the building. The roller door closed before he was able to leave the building, causing the Hilux to collide with the roller door, damaging both in the process.

Smith then used a second Toyota Hilux that was parked in the workshop to ram an external gate, again causing damage to both the vehicle and the gate in the process. He then returned to the workshop, and drove a Landrover Defender out onto Blenheim Rd in Christchurch.

Later that day, Smith engaged in several examples of reckless driving in central Christchurch.

This included driving at 90kmh in a 50kmh area, failing to stop for a red traffic signal, turning into a side street narrowly missing a stationary police car, driving on the wrong side of the road forcing other motorists to take evasive action and driving over police-deployed road spikes.

Smith eventually stopped after the tyres went flat. He had been driving while disqualified.

Defence lawyer Grant Fletcher asked Judge Dravitzki to impose a sentence that would not “extinguish hope” for the defendant.

“I urge you to pose a sentence that would break a significant cycle of offending,” Fletcher said.

“If there's one thing that I can say about him, he's not without hope. It is indeed unfortunate that the situation he found himself in led to a spiral of significant and worsening offending.”

Fletcher said he “couldn’t sugarcoat” some of the defendant’s offending, “but for him to stop being a menace on the roads there has to be some rehabilitation and hope”.

“He has had a fair bit of time to think about the path he's on. As far as his future goes, he's expressed a desire to continue with his artistic endeavours, he wants to open a tattoo business.”

Judge Dravitzki, who called Smith’s offending “inexplicable”, noted Smith had at least nine prior convictions for driving while disqualified.

Smith also had more than a dozen previous convictions relating to dishonesty.

Judge Dravitzki sentenced Smith to three years’ imprisonment, and disqualified Smith from driving for three years.