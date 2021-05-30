Geraldine rest home residents evacuated

A state of emergency has been declared in South Canterbury because of flooding and a rapid rise in river levels.

A Geraldine rest home evacuated 20 residents on Sunday due to heavy rain and flooding.

The residents, aged between the late 70s and late 90s, were evacuated from the Geraldine Retirement Village to Mackenzie Healthcare.

Trisha Hanson said the Geraldine Retirement Village was about 20 metres from the Waihi River but floodwaters had not come too close to the facility.

She said they were playing it safe in evacuating the residents.

"We had plans in place and it (the evacuation) was quickly executed. Hopefully they're only away for one night.

"We've got staff down there (at McKenzie LifeCare) with them."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The road from Geraldine to Winchester was closed on Sunday.

Kim Entwistle, manager of McKenzie HealthCare in Geraldine, said staff had been liaising with Civil Defence throughout the day about a possible transfer of the residents from the Geraldine Retirement Village.

"It's just a precautionary move,'’ Entwistle said.

“We were advised at 4pm to do the transfer. Fortunately we have the rooms available for them."

She said the Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade and Civil Defence organised the transfer.

It would be weather dependent how long the Geraldine Retirement Village residents stayed, she said.

Timaru District Council's Civil Defence public information manager Phillip Howe said residents were transferred as the nearby Waihi Riverbank was eroding due to high water levels.