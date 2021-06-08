$78k donation for Southland Charity Hospital

Amy Blaikie, left, and Tony Maurice show off the fundraising cheque for the Southland Charity Hospital.

An initiative to collect wool to insulate the Southland Charity Hospital has seen more than $78,000 raised for the project.

The #Bales4Blair initiative was launched to collect bales of wool from farmers and businesses to help the charity complete its new hospital.

The fundraiser is named after the late Blair Vining who, along with his wife Melissa, campaigned to get better care for cancer patients. Melissa is on the hospital’s board.

Since its inception in October 2020, #Bales4Blair has received 412 bales from 181 farms and businesses, approximately 64,000 kilograms of wool.

The wool has been scoured by WoolWorks NZ (formerly NZ Woolscouring Ltd) free of charge and then sent to Terra Lana Wool Products NZ for further processing the wool into batts for the hospital - which was also done free of charge.

Excess wool was then sold to Terra Lana Wool Products NZ and Godfrey Hirst, resulting in the additional $78,488.55.

#Bales4Blair co-organisers Amy Blaikie, Sarah Dooley and Brooke Cameron were presented with a cheque for their efforts on Tuesday.

Cameron said the donation had “exceeded expectations” and the team was “overwhelmed” by the additional funds.

She said the donation was going to be used to purchase wool blankets, curtains, cushions, squabs and uniforms for the hospital and the remaining amount would be donated directly to the hospital.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured, from left, are Sarah Dooley, Brooke Cameron, Amy Blaikie and Tony Maurice.

WoolWorks NZ chief executive Nigel Hales said the company was pleased to be involved with such a great initiative and help make the #Bales4Blair team’s vision a reality.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of support this generated from farmers, Terra Lana, and Godfrey Hirst. With all that has been going on in people’s lives over the last year, it was incredible to see people’s sense of community and generosity extend so far.

“This project has been supported by local and national wool merchants. Both the Terra Lana wool insulation and Godfrey Hirst woollen carpets will keep the hospital warm for generations to come with natural and sustainable products that will form an enduring and important legacy at the Southland Charity Hospital,” Hales said.

Southland Charity Hospital general manager Helen Robinson lauded the #Bales4Blair team for doing an “incredible” job and called the fundraiser a “huge success”.

The charity hospital will provide free colonoscopies and dental services to the people of Southland and Otago.

*An earlier version of this article reported Godfrey Hirst had made carpet for the hospital free of charge. That was incorrect.