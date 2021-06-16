Accommodation squeeze in South Canterbury

Rental properties are being snapped up in South Canterbury, with no signs the market will ease.

Rental accommodation is costing more in parts of South Canterbury and is in short supply as house prices hover near record levels.

One recent listing of a one-bedroom flat in central Timaru by Excel Rentals attracted more than 2000 page views and more than 45 enquiries.

Rental offerings are so limited in South Canterbury, Trade Me said there were not enough listings in April across the Timaru, Mackenzie and Waimate districts to accurately calculate the median weekly rent.

Wendy Smith, chief executive of the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce, said the housing situation is exacerbating the shortage of skilled and semi-skilled workers in the region.

”Once businesses have secured staff, the challenge of finding suitable accommodation remained,'’ Smith said.

She said the accommodation shortage has been an ongoing issue in the Mackenzie District and now appears to be creating bottlenecks in Timaru.

Short term accommodation options are available but medium to long term solutions still need to be developed, according to Smith.

“This aligns with a shortage of housing nationwide and the need to free up more residential land for affordable quality housing to be constructed.’’

The countrywide housing shortage is pushing up house prices and increasing demand for rentals, causing rents to rise. The move towards working remotely prompted by Covid-19 has seen an increase in people moving to the regions, compounded by expatriate New Zealanders returning to their home towns or looking for a sea change after years overseas.

Of the 18 properties listed for rent on Trade Me in Timaru by real estate companies and private landlords, more than 80 per cent fall in the $300 to $500 a week range, with only three properties available in the $200 to $299 range. Some one-week-old listings have about 1000 page views with older listings nearing 3000 views.

The Government’s Covid-19 related rent freeze came to an end in September 2020, and figures show steady increases in rent prices across most of the country since. Rent increases are outstripping pay rises, with some groups calling on the government to impose rent controls in response.

Harcourts, which does not generally list on Trade Me, has the largest property management portfolio in Timaru, with 17 listings.

Amanda Norton, head of property management at Harcourts Blackham and Co in Timaru, agreed people are on the move to the area due to the cost of housing in big cities and in search of a slower pace of life.

Norton said most property owners are on board with the Healthy Homes changes, which have had a notable impact in Timaru as much of the local housing stock is quite dated.

She has not noticed a loss in the number of properties the company manages as a result but said there has definitely been an increase in rents and an increase in the number of people looking for rental properties.

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley has been vocal in the past about the effect of the housing shortage on local industry.

’’Waimate has appreciated strong interest in the housing market over the past three years, many new home purchases are a result of Kiwis relocating to rural centres and downsizing for improved work-life balance.’'

He said houses are selling very fast and rentals are snapped up overnight.

There is strong interest in new subdivision developments, but as long as mortgage lending continues to outpace expansion of housing supply, prices will continue to rise, he said.

Kerry Beveridge, spokesperson for the South Canterbury Property Investors' Association, said there was no single thing causing the squeeze. He cited weather events such as the recent flooding and the 2019 Timaru hailstorm, delays in dealing with insurance companies and in getting repairs completed.

Beveridge said the removal of tax deductibility for residential investment properties is likely to have a greater impact on the market, as landlords will increase rents to recoup what they lose in tax deductibility. He believes the removal of 90-day ‘no-cause’ eviction notices means landlords may be more likely to leave properties empty for longer in an attempt to secure the best possible tenant.

He said landlords agree people should have safe, warm, dry homes. Some of the properties he has looked at buying are “just disgusting” and doesn’t believe people should be living in them.

However, he is concerned some of the recent regulatory changes will only make it more expensive for renters.

Beveridge said ensuring compliance with the Healthy Homes standard, which comes into effect on July 1, has caused some issues especially when combined with pressure on tradespeople and supply delays for items such as range hoods, heat pumps and extractor fans.

The Healthy Homes standard implements a number of minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation and dampness in rental properties.

Beveridge suggests the rental market may ease in a few months once more properties are Healthy Home compliant.

A recent report by a property inspection company assessing more than 14,000 Healthy Home inspections nationwide found South Canterbury just slightly below the national average pass rate of 25 per cent.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand spokesperson Dee Crooks said while rentals haven’t seen the same steep increases as house sale prices, they are going up.

Crooks said median weekly rentals for April in the Mackenzie District were $350, up $10 on April 2020, $355 in the Timaru District, up $15 year-on-year and $300 in the Waimate District, no change from the year before.

She said the market is seeing both FOMO (fear of missing out) and FONFA (fear of not finding anything), adding that because housing stock is so low, some homeowners who might be ready to sell are hesitating, worried they won't be able to find anything to buy.

Crooks agreed some investors are getting out of the market, and some are even leaving their rental properties empty – holding out for the capital gain over rental income.

All of this points to increased competition for rentals exacerbated by the sky-rocketing cost of entering the market, which is relegating even more people to renting, she said.

Crooks says it is essentially a supply and demand problem, and as rental prices increase, even fewer people will be able to save for a deposit. The institute believes some recent changes made by the Government in an attempt to slow down the market are having unintended consequences for renters.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said demand for rentals nationwide increased by 28 per cent in March 2021 when compared to the same time the previous year, while supply had only gone up 17 per cent.

“We’re not seeing any let up in the foreseeable future either. Demand is high and supply isn’t keeping up,” Lloyd said.