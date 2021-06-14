Oamaru man admits importing methamphetamine from Philippines

An Oamaru man has pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine at Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A 38-year-old man has admitted importing methamphetamine, possibly worth more than $350,000, inside rolls of eftpos machine tape.

The Timaru District Court heard on Monday that 660 grams (23.57 ounches) of methamphetamine was found in a courier package addressed to Robert James Ropiha's home in Oamaru under an alias used by his father.

Figures from the New Zealand National Drug Intelligence Bureau, according to the summary of facts, estimate an ounce of methamphetamine on the street sells for between $2300 and $15,000.

Therefore, the 660g would have a street value of between $54,214 and $353,571.

Robert James Ropiha, appearing before Judge Joanna Maze, pleaded guilty to the charge of importing methamphetamine into New Zealand from the Philippines on October 5, 2020.

“On October 9, a courier attempted to deliver the package, however nobody was at home,” the summary said.

“The courier took the undelivered package to the New Zealand Post operations centre [in Oamaru] where it was stored awaiting collection.”

From there, the package was intercepted and seized by New Zealand Customs, whereby an examination of the package revealed it contained 660 grams of methamphetamine stored “inside rolls of eftpos machine receipt tape’’.

Over the next few days, Rohipa, using the alias, called the courier company four times, and visited the New Zealand Post operations centre in Oamaru twice, "attempting to either collect his parcel or have it delivered".

“The defendant knew intricate details about the parcel including where it originated from and the waybill number, and he requested re-delivery of the parcel to his home address.”

After Rohipa was informed on October 12, 2020, that his parcel had been seized by customs, he made “no further attempts to retrieve his parcel nor did he contact customs to enquire as to its status or whereabouts”.

Judge Maze remanded Rohipa in custody to be sentenced on July 29.