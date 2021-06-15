Fonterra workers help out with flood-damaged farms

Fonterra Clandeboye workshop mechanic Sam Vincent, left, and Fonterra Emergency Response Team member Gareth Fraser, of Whareroa, help with flood clean up work on a Mid Canterbury farm on Tuesday.

Workers from a New Zealand dairy giant have rolled up their sleeves and got to work helping farmers with the big clean up following last month's hard hitting Canterbury floods.

Persistent rain, predominantly across May 29 and 31, led to a state of emergency across the region , with rivers bursting through stopbanks, evacuations and the loss of stock.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Fonterra's Emergency Response Team (ERT) leader Stuart MacPherson says the damage caused by the Canterbury floods has been severe.

With the floods’ impact still being felt by farmers throughout Canterbury, Fonterra is targeting “about 30 farms” which were hit particularly badly, helping farmers get back on track. On Tuesday, the team was in Mid Canterbury.

Fonterra Emergency Response Team (ERT) leader Stuart MacPherson, who has assisted in the clean-up process of several floods throughout the country over the years, said these floods were “particularly bad” in terms of scale.

MacPherson said the ERT crew helping out was made up mostly of people whose day jobs are at Clandeboye, and they have been working on farms since last Wednesday.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Fences at flood-damaged farms are being repaired and reinstalled by Fonterra workers.

He said once Fonterra’s Farm Source and transport people had been out and about surveying the damage, it put in place the ERT, with workers now “out in the field helping our farmers get back on track”.

“It covered such a wide area, and the damage was really severe,” MacPherson said.

“At this time of year, many farmers simply don’t have the resources or the staff to clean up after an event like this.”

MacPherson said there would be several volunteers on each farm, dealing with aspects from repairing and installing new fences, andclearing the ground to mechanics fixing farm vehicles.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Fonterra ERT leader Stuart MacPherson said all volunteers had been extensively trained for responses to emergencies.

”A lot of the volunteers don’t necessarily get the chance to connect with the farms very often so to help out in this way is very special,” MacPherson said.

“The mechanics particularly enjoy fixing up the trucks that have been damaged.”

MacPherson said the ERT featured about 20 people from around the country, and about a dozen volunteers from Clandeboye.

“For all of them, this is an extra role, they’re volunteering their time towards the cleanup,” he said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Sam Vincent, left, and Gareth Fraser work on a fence.

“But everyone gets a lot out of it, just seeing the results of the clean-up is really satisfying.”

MacPherson said it was devastating seeing “previously perfectly put together farms turned into riverbeds”.

“The floods just went through everything in a lot of cases, you just see everything washed away.”

MacPherson said volunteers had previously received significant training for emergency events such as flooding, so “everyone knows what their job is”.

He said the volunteers would have walked “about five kilometres a day” just through putting up fences and clearing out damaged farms.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Fonterra workers assist with the cleanup of several farms.

“I’ve really found throughout this that many hands make light work. You would think that the work would never be done, but it’s amazing what you can do together as a team,” he said.

He said for the first time, the ERT was also joined by a member of Fonterra’s Health and Wellbeing Team.

An occupational health nurse and rehabilitation advisor for Farm Source, is travelling with the ERT and working alongside the Rural Support Trust to provide further support to farmers.

“It’s backbreaking work, but when you get those farmers shaking your hand afterwards, you know it’s all worth it.”

MacPherson estimated the bulk of the work should be completed by Sunday.