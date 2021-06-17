Desperately raising funds for ill sister in India

Kamini Modi's holds a poster advertising fundraising for her 52-year-old sister, Meena, who is in an Indian hospital receiving treatment for mucormycosis, after surviving Covid-19.

A Timaru woman fears for the wellbeing of her sister in India who has contracted mucormycosis, after surviving Covid-19.

Kamini Modi says she is “very worried’’ about 52-year-old Meena Modi, of western Mumbai, who has been in hospital for almost two months, being treated for the condition, also known as black fungus, at a cost of $NZ24,000.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The South Canterbury Indian community is planning a fundraising campaign to raise money for medical resources in India to help fight Covid.

Kamini, and her family, are desperately trying to raise funds for her treatment which has included the removal of her upper jaws, to stop the disease spreading, and are worried Meena may have to sell her home in India.

Meena survived Covid-19, by receiving oxygen support, but her headache symptoms continued and three days later it was discovered she had black fungus in her sinuses.

The condition is adding to the woes of India’s recovered Covid patients, with hospitals reporting a rise in cases of the rare, but potentially fatal infection.

Kamini said her sister has had 150 injections and said treatment was “very expensive’’ as specialised doctors were treating her.

Kamini, who is the co-owner of Timaru’s Bin Inn, said Meena was in a lot of pain and had not been able to sleep for two days before the condition was diagnosed.

“She can’t speak properly. I am very worried.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The South Canterbury Indian community are desperate to raise funds for the dire situation in India due to Covid-19, from left, Prasuna and Aravind Parachuru, Shewta Kilkarni and Janish Kareem.

The last time she saw her older sister was four years ago at Kamini’s daughter’s wedding.

Kamini’s husband Shailesh Modi was concerned if they could not raise enough money to continue hospitalisation for his sister-in-law’s treatment, she would have to sell her house to pay for it.

Mucormycosis is a deadly fungal infection and treatment often requires the removal of the eyes of patients.

Doctors believe ubiquitous mucor mould becomes deadly when a patient's immunity is weakened by coronavirus and the steroids used to treat the virus.

The Modi family has set up a Kiwi Bank account for donations, reference Meena.

Meanwhile, a separate collective was established last week by 12 representatives of the Timaru Indian community to fundraise for medical resources for Covid affected India.