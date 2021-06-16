Young South Canterbury mother's nightmare diagnosis

Terri Holdaway-Smith, who has stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma, with her dog Kaila, said the support she has received will help her through.

Terri Holdaway-Smith is determined to overcome cancer, and has been overwhelmed by the support of the community as she begins treatment.

The 32-year-old Timaru mother of two thought she had the flu, but a month later was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, forcing her to give up her job and undergo a six-month schedule of chemotherapy which she began on Tuesday.

“I’m worried about the side effects [of chemotherapy],” Holdaway-Smith said.

In April, after she thought she had recovered from the flu, Holdaway-Smith felt unwell again, and again and though she may have glandular fever.

Her GP took some tests and put her on antibiotics for pneumonia.

A reflection in the mirror after a shower showed her neck had swollen and a trip back to the doctor did not offer any progress as the doctor could not get hold of a specialist.

Eventually she went to Timaru Hospital with chest pains and the next few weeks were rounds of tests, waiting for results, a biopsy, a CT scan, and eventually she was informed she probably had cancer.

Later it was discovered it was worse than the specialist thought, and she had stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Terri Holdaway-Smith says she has been overwhelmed by community support following her diagnosis.

“It had gone from the chest and spread to the spleen,” Holdaway-Smith said.

Holdaway-Smith’s friend Hayley Weston set up a Givealittle page on Tuesday evening with a $5000 goal to help the family with expenses and had already raised $4395 by 3.30pm on Wednesday .

“I was blown away when Hayley told me what she had done. All the support and love and messages, I feel I can conquer anything,” Holdaway-Smith said.

Her husband Rizky​ has been working extra hours as Holdaway-Smith has had to give up her job and there are more bills to pay than before with trips to Christchurch for tests among other expenses.

“My husband is working nonstop to make ends meet. It’s been really difficult.”

Her mother has been helping with her children, aged 3 and 7, and her father is visiting from Perth.

While it is a really hard time, she is determined to get through for her children, and said she believes with all the support she will.