Timaru man jailed for assault on woman

Timaru man Douglas Peter Gardiner has been jailed for eight months for assaulting a woman he was in a relationship with. (File photo)

A Timaru man has been jailed for assaulting a woman he was in a relationship with.

Douglas Peter Gardiner, 40, was jailed for eight months when he appeared for sentencing before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court.

Gardiner had earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of assault of a person in a family relationship.

According to a police summary of facts, the incident occurred on June 10, 2021, at his home.

“Gardiner came out of the bedroom and confronted the complainant in the kitchen over an alleged complaint made about him by the complainant.

“They were face to face as they argued.”

During the argument, Gardiner grabbed the complainant around the back of her neck, and then flung her over his leg with “force resulting in her heavily landing on the kitchen floor”.

In explanation, the defendant said he assaulted the woman as he “felt it was my best option to have police come and take me away”, the summary says.

Defence counsel John Black acknowledged a prison sentence was “inevitable”.

“Gardiner has previous convictions of breaching a protection order. He was also subject to a sentence of a previous, relatively serious, assault on the same victim,” Black said.

“Gardiner tells me that, between the ages of three and 13, he was subjected to consistent and prolonged violence by his stepfather. It's still something at age 40 is very much in his mind.

“Perhaps he has been conditioned to respond with violence in times of stress. He could undertake counselling to avoid violence in the future.”

Black said Gardiner wanted to offer a “personal apology” to the complainant.

Police prosecutor Ian Howard noted Gardiner’s long record and said “it’s up to him to change”.

Judge Maze said although the complainant’s physical injuries did not need medical attention, “the real impact was emotional harm, she has been deeply distressed by the event”.

“Eight of your 12 previous convictions are for violence in one form or another, I have no choice but to take those into account,” Judge Maze said.

“I recognise you have expressed your remorse, I also recognise there are matters that need to be addressed.

“Plainly, the reasons for your violence need to be explored and addressed if you are to reintegrate into the community.”

Judge Maze said she could not sentence Gardiner to home detention as there was no suitable address.

In sentencing Gardiner to eight months’ imprisonment, she said conditions of the sentence included attending drug and alcohol and anti-violence counselling.