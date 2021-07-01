Police arrest 15 on 'serious' meth charges in South Canterbury, further arrests expected

Police say 15 people have been arrested on "serious meth-related charges’’ in the Timaru District. (File photo)

Fifteen people have been arrested on “serious” meth-related charges following a two-day operation in South Canterbury.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin told Stuff on Thursday a number of search warrants were executed which resulted in 15 people being arrested on a variety of methamphetamine related charges.

The exact quantity of methamphetamine, and its street value, is yet to be determined, he said.

Gaskin said further arrests were expected on Thursday and Friday.

“Seven search warrants were executed yesterday and there will be more today and tomorrow,” Gaskin said.

The operation, which was planned over six weeks, included three police dog units and a number of officers from Timaru and Christchurch.

Gaskin said those arrested had connections to a “combination of gangs”.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF “I urge people who own firearms to record their serial numbers. So, in case the guns are stolen, the police can return it to the owners,” Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said.

Gaskin said over the past two months police had also recovered a “significant” amount of property which is believed to be stolen.

The items include a number of firearms, power tools, garden tools, chainsaws, line and hedge trimmers.

“The issue is that firearm owners do not record their serial numbers,” Gaskin said.

“I urge people who own firearms to record their serial numbers. So, in case the guns are stolen, the police can return it to the owners.”