South Canterbury's councils fail to complete Long Term Plan on time

Timaru District Council is scrambling to get its Long Term Plan (LTP) adopted after a late request from Audit NZ. (File photo)

South Canterbury's three district councils make up 25 per cent of those New Zealand local government authorities that have failed to adopt their Long Term Plans before the statutory deadline.

Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie district councils all missed the June 30 deadline and are joined on the list by Gore, Rangitikei, Kaikōura, Kawerau and Whakatane district councils, Palmerston North and Tauranga city councils, Environment Southland, and the West Coast Regional Council.

There are 78 local, regional and unitary councils in New Zealand and the 12 councils to miss the deadline were confirmed to Stuff by Audit New Zealand which said only two missed the cut-off date during the previous LTP period in 2018.

A spokesman from Local Government New Zealand said he was not surprised by the increase in councils missing the deadline.

“There really was an extraordinary run of events over the past year, you had the impacts of Covid-19, the introduction of new reforms for water, and the pressure on councils to be part of the recovery,” he said.

“The fact there were only 12 that didn’t make the deadline is a testament to the stability of councils.”

The Timaru council was the closest of the three in South Canterbury to making the deadline, planning to adopt it on June 29 before receiving notice just before that meeting that Audit NZ required further information.

A Timaru council spokesman said “we’re continuing to work with Audit New Zealand to meet audit requirements”.

“While we have no specific date for adoption at this time, we’re working to obtain the audit opinion as soon as possible, so we can get to work on the projects the community has charged us with delivering in this plan,” he said.

A spokesman for Audit NZ, in confirming it was working with the council, said "the main area where our auditor is still progressing this audit of Timaru District Council’s 2021-31 long-term plan (LTP) is how the council applies its assumption of only completing 90 per cent of its planned capital expenditure in any given year in the LTP’’.

“Our auditor was expecting the council to apply this assumption in all the financial forecasts presented. To date this has not occurred and our understanding is the council is updating its financial forecasts to rectify that.”

The spokesman said there were no penalties a council faces in not adopting their LTP by the June 30 deadline.

John Bisset/Stuff Waimate District Council chief executive Stuart Duncan said there were several reasons why it missed the Long Term Plan adoption deadline. (File photo)

“However, there are some impacts, with the main impact of missing the deadline being on councils’ ability to rate. Councils can only rate if they have an LTP in place.’’

Waimate chief executive Stuart Duncan said there were several reasons for the delay.

“We will miss the statutory deadline due to the significant flooding event experienced in January, impacts and delays through Covid-19 and the requirement to divert a significant level of resources to meet tight time-frames (on request for information) on the Government’s Three Waters Reform programme,” Duncan said.

“Presently, our consultation period is open through to July 8, and following council’s decision-making, we are aiming for council to adopt the 2021-31 Draft Long Term Plan by August 31.”

In the Mackenzie, council chief executive Suzette van Aswegen said several issues contributed to its delayed LTP.

These included a “knock-on effect from the delay to the 2019/2020 Annual Report, uncertainty around government reforms in particular three waters reform, and a higher than expected level of queries from Audit New Zealand”.

“While council strives to meet deadlines, we are a very small team, and the need to understand and respond to the changing regulatory environment places a significant burden on staff and our communities who ultimately foot the bill,” van Aswegen said.

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff Mackenzie District Council is also late with its LTP. (File photo)

“But it is important that we create a LTP that reflects the long-term requirements for the district, incorporates a prudent and sustainable financial strategy and delivers the infrastructure and services that our communities need.”

Van Aswegen said it expected the audit matters to be resolved in the next few weeks, and the “next step is to consult with the community and invite feedback on the proposals”.

“Council are not able to set rates for this current financial year until this process is complete.”

The Audit NZ spokesman said the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002 provides for this scenario in that a council can invoice the first rates instalment based upon the previous rates' resolution (up to a maximum of 25 per cent of the previous year’s rates).

“This means a council who does not adopt the LTP by June 30 will not be able to levy a proposed rates increase until the LTP is adopted,” he said.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been contacted for comment.