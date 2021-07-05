DWNZ confirms Dong Won 701's scuttling
The fire-damaged Dong Won 701 fishing boat is now at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean off the Otago coast.
The 81-metre trawler was towed out of PrimePort Timaru on Friday towed by the tug boat Te Maru to its underwater grave 25 nautical miles (42.5 kilometres) south-east of the Otago harbour.
The vessel’s owner, Dong Won NZ (DWNZ), informed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that it was scuttled on Sunday morning, three years and three months after fire ripped through it while berth in Timaru.
An EPA spokesperson told Stuff on Monday details of the scuttling will be confirmed through the consent process which requires DWNZ to submit information to the EPA within five working days of the dumping activity.
“Once we receive the information it will be assessed for compliance with the consent and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Act,” an EPA spokesperson said.
A DWNZ spokeswoman said the company had no comment to make on the matter.
An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) consent issued in April 2020 said the ship will be scuttled using explosives in an approved marine dumping site, but not if any marine mammals were visually observed within 600m of the vessel in the 30 minutes prior.
It would take more than another year after that consent was granted before the Dong Won 701 was certified safe-to-scuttle by the EPA.
“Following a review of consent conditions, the Environmental Protection Authority has certified the Dong Won has been cleaned and prepared in accordance with the requirements of its conditions,” an EPA spokesperson said on June 30.