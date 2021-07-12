Tahr control programme shifts sights to West Coast

The Department of Conservation’s aerial tahr control programme has begun for another season, with a shift away from South Canterbury towards the West Coast.

The programme, which features several changes after consultation with the hunting community, began in Westland/Tai Poutini National Park on July 2, and will be rolled out in the east cost of the South Island over the next few weeks.

DOC wild animals manager James Holborow said it received valuable contributions from stakeholders including written submissions and at two meetings.

Holborow said most of the control effort would shift to the West Coast, where reports from hunting groups and other stakeholders suggest that high densities of tahr – in excess of the intervention densities in the Himalayan Tahr Control Plan 1993 – remain in some places, “particularly where access is challenging”.

READ MORE:

* Hunters to play bigger role in tahr control under DOC's latest plan

* DOC steps up tahr control programme

* Hunters asked DOC to reconsider tahr control plan on national parks



“East of the alps, our work will focus on places which are difficult for ground hunters to access, but where there are high numbers of tahr.

“The plan recognises the need to continue managing the Himalayan tahr population to balance the need for nature to thrive with the interests of hunters.

“This year’s operational plan has been designed to manage tahr in areas throughout the feral range where they remain at high densities – targeting the right tahr in the right place.”

Holborow said the new plan differs from previous years in that there are some management units where no official control work will take place this year.

“For example, we will not control tahr within the South Rakaia/Rangitata Management Unit, and we are conducting monitoring to learn more about the local population here.

“There was a strong collaboration with hunting groups through the development of this year’s operational plan, and we want to continue this approach as we work through the programme.”

Supplied The Department of Conservation's tahr control programme is underway for another season. (File)

Holborow said winter was the best time for aerial control of tahr as snow conditions increase the effectiveness of control operations.

“It’s also the least busy time of the year for recreational and commercial hunting,” he said.

“However, winter also presents a challenge - as control operations are undertaken in an alpine environment, they are subject to winter weather conditions. Daylight hours are shorter and control operations may have to be rescheduled at short notice due to weather conditions.”

Tahr are valued as a trophy animal for hunters, but cause major damage to native flora and fauna in National Parks. In previous years, there has been protests from hunting organisations over the extent of the programme.

The population of tahr was estimated in 2019 to be about 35,000 in the feral range, and the original Himalayan Tahr Control Programme 1993 suggested keeping the population down to 10,000 in that range.

Game Animal Council general manager Tim Gale said he was optimistic about the 2021 tahr control programme.

“We’re pleased that DOC appears to be focusing the control on the areas that need it most,” Gale said.

“There is still some disagreement about the nature of DOC’s programme in national parks, but we’re keen to work with them during this season.”