Matariki magic at Timaru's first night market

All rugged up for the Matariki Night Market in Timaru on Friday are, from left, Kateryna Streltsova, Alex Streltsov, 8 months, Ksenia Streltsova, 2, and Ivan Streltsov.

Downtown Timaru came to life with the inaugural Matariki Night Market on Friday, exceeding the expectations of organisers.

CBD Group chairman Nigel Gilkison said he was “absolutely delighted” with the number of people who turned out to enjoy the more than 45 stalls, fire dancing, kapa haka and telescope viewing.

Representatives of Takapō/Tekapo’s Dark Sky Project set up their 9 ¼ inch Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope in the CBD, which was popular, he said.

Gilkison estimated about 2000 to 3000 people enjoyed the event.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Timaru Fire Bugs member Matt Blain performs in Stafford St on Friday as part of the Matariki Night Market.

“There was a lot more people than we anticipated. People came and went, there were no restrictions.”

There were about 20 stalls in the Royal Arcade with mostly art and craft. Then along Stafford St, which was closed to traffic from George St to Strathallan Corner, were another 25 selling hot food and other delights.

Gilkison said there was a big projection on the side of the Stafford St Chambers building depicting the story of Matariki.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The inaugural Matariki Night Market in the Royal Arcade on Friday saw thousands of people enjoy the event.

“It went incredibly well for a first event. It’s nice to have events in our CBD and for the community to have something to do. It was really about celebration.”

Timaru Artisan Farmers Market co-ordinator Andrea Hutton described the night market as “amazing”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Timaru Fire Bugs member Brayden Milne entertained the crowd at the Matariki Night Market.

Hutton said some stallholders had sold out.

“It surpassed expectations. Some of the stallholders said it was the best market they had been to.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff A group of Gleniti School pupils entertain at the Matariki Night Market on Friday evening.

Hutton said there was a great atmosphere at the event.

“It was good for everybody.”

Organisers hope to continue the new tradition next year.