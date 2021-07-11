Large number turn out to have water tested at Temuka drop in service

Kathy Murray, of Rangitata Huts, said she was not surprised to find her water did not meet safe New Zealand drinking water standards for nitrate levels.

A drop in water testing service at Temuka on Sunday attracted the highest number of people wanting to test their water supply since the initiative was launched, Greenpeace says.

Greenpeace and New Zealand Federation of Freshwater Anglers Inc undertook their drop in testing days in Ashburton on Saturday and at the Temuka Alpine Energy Community Centre on Sunday. These were the third and fourth sessions held in Canterbury since May, after samples were taken in Woodend, Christchurch and Dunsandel.

In the first 30 minutes of the Temuka session, 30 people had their water tested. Greenpeace spokesman Steve Abel said that number was quite high compared to other sessions.

Of those 30, 10 samples exceeded the World Health Organisation limit for nitrates.

The New Zealand Drinking Water Standards Maximum Acceptable Values and World Health Organisation limit for nitrate allowed in drinking water is 11.3mg/L.

Abel said 140 water samples were tested at Temuka and, overall, testing showed lower nitrate levels than the samples tested on Saturday in Ashburton.

“The rates are lower here than Ashburton. And one was extraordinary with zero nitrates, which is very unusual. We had a few zeroes in Woodend near the sea.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff New Zealand Federation of Freshwater Anglers Inc president Dr Peter Trolove tests water samples on the organisation's spectrometer at the free testing day at the Temuka Alpine Energy Community Centre on Sunday.

A woman who uses a bore in Temuka paid $1500 for a reverse osmosis filtration system which showed it reduced the nitrate level from 10.6mg/L to 0.84mg/L, he said.

“It’s like if someone dumps rubbish on your property, the council expects you to clean it up.”

He said Greenpeace would like to see the level of nitrate allowed reduced to 0.87mg/L.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff A Greenpeace representative explains to David Butler how nitrate levels are measured at the free drop in water testing day in Temuka on Sunday.

Initial analysis of the day in Temuka, which included bore water and some filtered samples showed 6.9 per cent of samples were over the current health limit of 11.3mg/L, 74.5 per cent were over 0.87mg/L - the amount linked to increased risk of bowel cancer, and 26 per cent of samples were over 5mg/L - the amount shown in studies to increase risk of premature births by almost half.

The water samples that rated the worst for nitrates came from the Rangitata Huts area.

The Timaru District Council issued a warning about the water on July 2, after council sampling found increased levels of nitrates and residents were advised not to drink it.

Rangitata Huts resident Kathy Murray said she had taken water samples from her header tank and a sample mains supply for testing as she was unsure if there was a filtration system in the header.

“There was no difference, they both had nitrate levels of 11.4mg/L,” Murray said.

She said her home was surrounded by dairy farms and had been buying bottled drinking water for the past five years.

“We need a new clean bore or get rid of two thirds of the dairying. Someone needs to be accountable for the water ... It’s not good enough,” she said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Thirty people had their water tested in the first 30 minutes of the free testing at Temuka on Sunday.

Natalie Brookland, of Milford-Clandeboye, was pleasantly surprised to find she had zero nitrates in her bore water.

One Kerrytown resident said he was ok with his 2.26mg/L result.

“The bore is in Mill Rd. There’s dairying everywhere. Depending on which way the wind blows it, smells terrible,” he said.