Pareora residents not concerned about shooting

Pareora resident Brian, pictured with his dog Basil, says that Pareora is a great and safe place to live in.

Residents of a small South Canterbury town remain unperturbed for their safety after a man was shot there on Saturday afternoon.

Brian, a resident of Pareora – 10 kilometres south of Timaru – for two years, lives close to the house where the shooting took place, and said he heard five shots – of which one supposedly hit the victim – and also witnessed a white sedan drive away from the scene.

“I’ve been living here for two years, and it's been a great and safe place to live,’’ he said, when asked if he was worried about his safety.

“This is a really quiet area and not much happens around here.’’

Police said emergency services were called to the Pareora address at 1.45pm on Saturday following reports of a shooting and when police arrived, found a man with a suspected gunshot wound, a police spokeswoman said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Abbott St in Pareora where a man was shot on July 10.

Police added they were interested in locating a white sedan that left the address shortly after the incident and was seen turning south on to State Highway 1 at the entrance to Pareora.

On Monday police said there were no updates and the investigation is ongoing.

“We continue to seek sightings of a white sedan in the area, particularly between 1.30 and 2pm on Saturday.''

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the injured man has since been discharged from Christchurch Hospital.

Another Pareora resident, who also lives on Abbott St, said he heard the shots while repairing his roof but did not think much of it until he got back on the roof the next day and saw police on the street.

“I had no idea the sounds I heard were from a shooting. I thought it might have come from the fields nearby but it’s only when I got back on the roof the next day I saw the police cars and found out what happened.

“I have been living here since 7 or 8 years, and I am not too concerned about this. I had no idea it [the shooting] had even happened until I saw the police cars.”

A person at the house where the shooting occurred declined to comment to Stuff.

Any sightings of the vehicle or anyone who had footage that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact Detective Scott Genet by emailing scott.genet@police.govt.nz or by calling 105 and quoting file number 210710/7344.