Former police recruit convicted of indecent assault after incident in Timaru bar

Former police recruit and fitness trainer Hugh James Slobbe has been convicted of indecent assault. (File)

A former police recruit who has been convicted of indecent assault, after he admitted groping a 19-year-old woman in a Timaru bar late last year, can now be named.

Hugh James Slobbe, 30, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze for sentencing at the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

Slobbe, who had been granted interim name suppression at an earlier appearance, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of indecently assaults a female over 16.

According to a police summary of facts, the indecent assault occurred at a Timaru bar in the early hours of December 20, 2020.

“During the night the complainant was on the dance floor when the defendant walked behind her and brushed his hand against her bottom,” the summary says.

“Over the course of the next few hours the defendant continued this behaviour, continually walking past the complainant and touching her on her buttocks or on her waist.

The complainant estimates this occurred on at least 10 occasions, it says.

“She repeatedly told the defendant to stop touching her, and she brought his actions to the attention of two female associates.”

“Shortly before closing time, the complainant and her two female associates were dancing closely together on the dance floor. The defendant approached the complainant from behind and placed his hand under her dress.

“He placed his hand between the cheeks of her buttocks and squeezed.”

The complainant pushed Slobbe’s hand away at which point, one of her associates confronted him and pushed him away.

“In explanation the defendant admitted to a confrontation in the bar that night but denied touching the complainant.”

Crown prosecutor Helen Bennett told Judge Maze that “the gravity of the offending cannot be downplayed”.

“He was a stranger to this young woman, he was also a police recruit at the time, yet he made repeated approaches, and she had repeatedly told him to stop,” Bennett said.

Bennett told Maze that as Slobbe was intending to start a fitness business, “name suppression should not be used to protect commercial interests”.

There was “strong public interest” in him being named, Bennett said.

Defence counsel Philip Hall QC said the consequences of publishing Slobbe’s name would be “enormous” and detrimental to his career ambitions of setting up a fitness training business.

“It's not often that counsel can say the defendant is unlikely to appear before court again, but I can say with some optimism that he won't,” Hall said.

Hall said Slobbe was deeply remorseful, and was unaware of the impact of his actions until he read the victim impact statement.

“His remorse, shame and shock was quite something. The impact statement has had a significant impact on him. He is offering to pay emotional harm payments,” Hall said.

Judge Maze acknowledged he was “grossly intoxicated” at the time of the offending, but told Slobbe his offending was a considerable fall from grace.

“Mr Hall submits your behaviour was more in the nature of being a pest - I take issue with that - your persistence indicates a degree of predation,” Judge Maze told Slobbe.

“You were, by repeating the behaviour, showing you were in control - she was incapable of stopping you without difficulty and embarrassment.”

Judge Maze said the consequences of his actions were very real, including losing his spot as a police recruit, and he could subsequently be affected in future business arrangements.

“Had you stopped when you were first told, it might have been different.

“This was an indecent course of conduct. You were a police recruit at the time. One would have thought that would have been foremost in your mind.”

Judge Maze said the “closure of some doors” was inevitable.

She convicted him of indecent assault, ordered him to pay $1500 in emotional harm reparations and issued him with a First Strike warning.