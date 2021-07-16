Timaru man sentenced for 'insidious act' of posting intimate pictures of his ex-partner on social media

A Timaru man has been sentenced after he shared intimate photos of his ex-partner online. (File)

A Timaru man has been ordered to pay his ex-partner $2000 after posting intimate images of her online.

Kurtis Russell Wilson, 28, was told by Judge Joanna Maze that the posting of the images was an “insidious act” when he appeared for sentencing in the Timaru District Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to contravening a protection order.

“What you did was deeply humiliating, the victim is fearful of what else might happen,” Maze told Wilson.

According to the summary of facts, at the end of Wilson’s relationship with the complainant, he was served a protection order on September 24, 2020, which became final on December 24, 2020.

“About 11pm on December 24, the defendant posted an intimate image of the victim on his Instagram account,” the summary says.

“The image had the accompanying text ‘full videos for the boys added Christmas day. Keep your eyes peeled’.”

The image was viewed by the complainant’s brother and sent to her. The complainant confronted Wilson by text, and he agreed to remove the image.

“In explanation the defendant stated the above-mentioned facts and stated he posted the image to attract attention to gambling videos,” the summary says.

During the sentencing, Maze said if Wilson was forced to serve community detention or home detention, then it could “tie you to the past”.

“You are in full time employment. It gives you a focus for forward movement,” Maze told Wilson.

Wilson was convicted and ordered to pay $2000 in reparations and ordered to appear before court again in 12 months’ time.