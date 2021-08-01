Two flown to hospital in serious condition following crash on State Highway 8

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a crash on the Tekapo-Twizel Rd.

Two people, each in a serious condition have been flown to Christchurch Hospital, following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 8, Pukaki.

The crash happened about 2.25pm on Tekapo-Twizel Rd on Sunday, and two people had to be freed after becoming trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

Two ambulances and two helicopters attended the incident, with two patients in a serious condition flow to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesperson said.