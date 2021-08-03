Highly contagious virus hospitalised 76 people in Timaru Hospital during July

A highly contagious respiratory virus described as a "poxy version of the flu" hospitalised 76 people in Timaru during the first four weeks of July.

The 76 suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were admitted to adult wards, paediatrics or the Intensive Care Unit/Coronary Care Unit at Timaru Hospital with a further 39 treated and discharged from the Emergency Department according to Lisa Blackler, the South Canterbury District Health Board's (SCDHB) patient, nursing and midwifery director.

Blackler said the majority of people with RSV were aged over 65 but a Timaru man, who is just over 60, told the Timaru Herald he was still coughing after coming down with RSV four weeks ago.

“You cough yourself inside out.”

He said it was ghastly with major coughing fits, a runny nose and sneezing.

“You have no energy and it mentally gets you down. It’s not nice it’s a poxy version of the flu,” he said.

Nothing eased his symptoms other than nasal spray.

RSV causes lung and respiratory tract infections and is spread through droplets from coughing, sneezing or talking.

Blackler said the SCDHB has established protocols for managing infectious diseases and "any suspected or confirmed RSV cases presenting to the Timaru Hospital are managed as per protocol to minimise risk to other patients and staff.”

The SCDHB, to contain any further spread, is asking people to not visit wards at Timaru Hospital if they have had a fever, cough, sore throat, or runny nose in the previous 24 hours. Only one person is allowed to visit per patient in all the wards, except the maternity and children wards which is allowing one support person and one visitor per person.

If anyone has RSV-like symptoms and is concerned or getting worse, they should contact their GP or Healthline (0800 611 116) for assessment and advice.