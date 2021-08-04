Ngāi Tahu representation bill slammed as 'undemocratic'

Waimate District Councillor Tom O'Connor is concerned about the “undemocratic” implications of a bill seeking to entrench Ngāi Tahu representation for ECan. (File photo)

A member’s bill to entrench Ngāi Tahu representation at the Environment Canterbury council table has been slammed as undemocratic by a Waimate District Councillor.

The Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill is awaiting its second attempt at going through the legislative process, after previously being voted down on its first reading in 2019.

The Bill has previously been sponsored by Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene.

Should it be passed, the Bill will empower Te Rūnganga o Ngāi Tahu to appoint up to two members to the Canterbury Regional Council which is known as Environment Canterbury.

However, Waimate District councillor and historian Tom O’Connor has labelled that process a “sham”.

READ MORE:

* Bid for Ngāi Tahu seats on Environment Canterbury voted down in 'charade', chairman says

* Ngāi Tahu's future Environment Canterbury representation under threat

* No legal hurdle to council selling Christchurch's water overseas



“These are not Māori wards, which are open to anyone on the Māori electoral roll,” O’Connor said.

“These are one subset of an iwi having power, not by vote – but by appointment. It’s outrageously undemocratic.”

In 2010, the then-National Government sacked all 14 elected ECan councillors and replaced them with seven appointed commissioners. Full democracy to did not return to ECan until the 2019 local body elections. During the period of commissioners, ECan had a commissioner representing Ngāi Tahu.

O’Connor said “democracy was suspended while ECan was run by commissioners, but that is not justification to continue some of those undemocratic activities now that ECan is again an elected body”.

“There has been no public consultation about the Bill from ECan, and therefore I assume there is no regional ratepayer mandate for ECan to support the Bill.”

O’Connor said other ratepayers “did not even have an opportunity to express an opinion before the Bill was drafted or ECan made the decision to support it”.

“That is undemocratic pre-determination. ECan already has the ability to establish a Māori Ward, ideally with a public mandate, and have Māori representatives elected from the Māori electoral roll,” he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai is supporting a proposed Bill to ensure Ngāi Tahu representation on Environment Canterbury. (File photo)

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai said Canterbury is a place of immense significance for Ngāi Tahu.

“It is a habitat for threatened taonga species and mahinga kai that are central to the way of life of many of our people,” Tumahai said.

“We support this Environment Canterbury-led local Bill as it will give mana whenua a voice and seats at the table when crucial decisions are being made about our whenua and awa.”

ECan Tuia Programme Leader Julian Phillips said council previously resolved, in consultation with Ngāi Tahu, not to have Māori constituencies for electoral purposes, “because election on a constituency basis may not result in appropriate recognition of mana whenua, and would disenfranchise Ngāi Tahu members on the general electoral roll”.

“Council has only one iwi with mana whenua throughout its region, and for that reason prefers direct appointment as a reflection of Ngāi Tahu as mana whenua,” Phillips said.

Phillips said ECan hoped to start public notification this month.

This involves the Bill being available for the public to view before it is introduced to Parliament, he said.