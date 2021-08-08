SH1 reopens north of Timaru after motorist hits power pole

State Highway 1 was closed near Winchester after a motorist hit a power pole on Sunday afternoon.

No-one was injured when a motorist hit a power pole on State Highway 1, at Winchester, north of Temuka, on Sunday.

State Highway 1 was closed following the crash which occurred at 4.09pm beside the Winchester Domain, but reopened at 6.30pm with a temporary speed restriction in place.

A NZ Police spokesperson said police were notified at 4.10pm of a single car colliding with a power pole.

“The sole occupant appears uninjured and police were speaking with them - ambulance has been stood down,'' a NZ Police spokesperson said.

“The power pole is damaged and there are some wires down - the road is closed currently, contractors have been advised,” they said.

Alpine Energy chief executive Andrew Tombs said the power outage caused by the crash had affected 289 customers, which included households, and connection points such as pump sheds.

Residents in Arowhenua, Hilton, Kakahu, Temuka, Waitohi and Winchester areas had been affected, and as at 7.15pm on Sunday power had been restored to all but 13 of those, he said.

Those still without power could expect it to be restored by 10pm, he said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 1, near the intersection of Rise Rd, was closed due to the crash, reopening at 6.30pm with speed restrictions in place.