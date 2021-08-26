Timaru couple find rusted old gun while digging garden

Timaru’s Shar Garven and partner Talor Paine found an old gun while working on the ground under a hedge on their property.

A Timaru couple were surprised when their lockdown renovation project led to the discovery of a rusted old gun on their property, which after some research, they believe could be at least 117 years old.

Shar Garven and Talor Paine, who are busy renovating their Waimataitai property during Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, found the firearm, which is in two pieces, while digging up the ground under a hedge on Sunday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The old gun, discovered in the ground, under a hedge on the couple’s property.

“So we are in the process of getting some work done in front of our property,” Garven said.

“We were getting rid of the hedge, and we found the gun, while digging the ground. It was underneath the dirt, where the hedge was.”

Confused about what sort of gun it could be, Garven posted a photo of it to social media, to see if anyone could help her identify it .

While quite a few suggested the gun be taken to the South Canterbury Museum, a few people thought it could be a Colt lightning pump action gun.

screen grab/Stuff A screen grab of Shar Garven's social media post asking for information about the gun she discovered in her Timaru garden.

“I had to put it on Facebook, to see if anyone knew any information about it and by the comments it looks like it’s a Colt lightning pump action gun,” Garven said.

Paine said through comparing the number and placings of the screw holes and fixtures on the gun, they have determined it is from between 1880 and 1904.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There has been a lot of interest in the gun, but the couple would prefer to keep it.

He said one collector who refurbished guns was interested in purchasing it, but the couple think they would prefer to clean up the rusty firearm themselves and keep it as memorabilia.

During their research they came across information on how, just before World War I, the New Zealand Government did not have enough guns to arm its soldiers so confiscated as many as they could through a gun law.

Paine said apparently a lot of people hid their guns to avoid losing them.

Garven said she would take it to the police once lockdown levels change.