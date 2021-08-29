Lockdown in a nine-metre long campervan at the mouth of the Orari River

Tony and Debbie McGrath, and dog Mana, have been stuck at the Orari River Mouth since lockdown began at 11.59pm on August 17.

A Christchurch couple and their faithful companion have spent the past 12 days living in close quarters, after being caught out by the lockdown announcement.

Tony and Debbie McGrath, and dog Mana, had been on the road travelling around the South Island for about two weeks, taking their recently purchased campervan on its maiden voyage.

The day of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown announcement was spent at All Day Bay, Kakanui, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signalled an announcement due that evening.

McGrath said several people attempted to let them know, but they were out of cell phone range.

It wasn’t until they arrived in Timaru later in the evening that they realised a lockdown had been announced, effective 11.59pm.

McGrath said they weren’t aware of the 48-hour leeway the Government gave people to get home, or the subsequent 24-hour extension.

Concerned they wouldn’t make it back to Christchurch in time, and aware 50 kilogram Rottweiler pups are not always welcome in campgrounds, the trio decided to wait lockdown out at the Orari River Mouth.

Their fully self-contained bus measures 9 metres long, 2.2m wide and 2.2m high.

The river mouth was a nice spot to spend in lockdown, and a good place to get out and walk the dog, but he said the couple were starting to get cabin fever.

“There is that. It would be nice to get out, but we’re in the same boat as the rest of the country.”

He didn’t expect to be able to head home under level 3 either.

The Government's Unite Against Covid-19 website says at alert level 3, “travel is restricted and only allowed for permitted movement in your local area, for example going to work or school if you need to, shopping or getting exercise”.

The grey weather had put a damper on things as the solar panels, that charge everything on the bus, have not been getting enough sunlight.

He said they have a diesel fire on board, and can always start the bus to charge the battery if things get bad.

The police have made contact telling them to stay put, he said.

“They told us this is our bubble now, and that’s where we’re to stay”.

Three other campsites at the mouth are occupied, but McGrath was concerned by the numbers of people coming and going every day.

“People are getting bored. We’re seeing 10 to 20 people a day cruising out here, wandering around and leaving again.”

He said they have seen “lots” of people whitebaiting as well as people coming for a stroll or to check conditions.

He said visitors often used the bathroom facilities, and he worried their bubble is being constantly ‘burst’ by people using the area recreationally.

Police have suggested the couple “tell people to go home” but he said they were reluctant to do so.

He enjoys fishing and hunting, but said police advised him there should be no fishing or whitebaiting at the river mouth under level 4.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Orari River mouth is a popular whitebaiting spot, seen here in a file photo from November 2020.

Following some confusion on rules regarding activities such as whitebaiting earlier in the lockdown, it was confirmed, on Sunday, it is allowed during level 4.

The Orari River Mouth campsite is maintained by the Timaru District Council, and usually has a three night stay limit in place.

He said council staff have been “really good” and are out most days to maintain the public toilet, as well as putting up a Covid tracing QR code.

McGrath said one of the others staying at the campsite who has a car has been taking everyone’s orders and doing the shopping for the group.

Based in Woolston, Christchurch, the McGraths are keen nomads.

“Every chance we get, we like to load up and get out.”

The pair both work in the trucking industry and worked through the first lockdown, but McGrath said the contagiousness of the Delta variant has made him more cautious, and he doesn’t think he would be working even if they had made it home.