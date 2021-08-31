Warm weather in South Canterbury signals arrival of spring

Jack, 8, and Georgia, 6, Goddard and Ted the ram were feeling spring in the air at their Fairview farm on Tuesday.

It looks to be a warm start to spring in Timaru, with the MetService forecasting fine weather for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, the first day of spring and Covid-19 alert level 3, the forecast maximum temperature is 12 degrees Celsius, followed by 13C on Thursday, 17C on Friday, and the weekend at 19C for Saturday and 17C on Sunday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru’s David Fisher was out with his dog Marley on their daily lockdown walk this week.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said spring time typically brings “unsettled” and “fast-moving” weather systems – “classic spring conditions”, but Timaru weather will remain settled well into early next week.

“Spring time South Canterbury is the same as all of New Zealand,’’ Ferris said.

“It will be warm and dry one day and cold and wet the next, but Timaru looks like it will experience settled weather until early next week.”

Ferris also said the temperature is 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year and the Foehn effect that warms the northwesterly winds coming over the Southern Alps is the cause.

Wednesday’s weather is forecast to be “fine” with morning frosts and northeast breezes. A southerly wind change on Thursday morning will bring a few showers with winds dying out and clouds clearing out by evening.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s weather forecast includes possible morning frosts and northerlies developing on Friday.