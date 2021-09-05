PSA takes legal action against South Canterbury District Health Board

PSA assistant secretary Melissa Woolley when she was a union organiser protests for fair pay for workers in 2009.

The Public Service Association (PSA) says it has filed legal action against the South Canterbury District Health Board, believing the DHB has not met its obligations under the Employment Relations Act.

The action has been taken ‘’to ensure home support workers, left in the lurch by the termination of a private contract, can transition to new employers with the same terms and conditions,’’ the PSA says.

HealthCare NZ, a private company which contracts to district health boards to provide home and community support for elderly, disabled and injured people, withdrew from its contract with the South Canterbury District Health Board over failure to reach financial agreement.

Workers and their clients were advised of the decision in July, with the existing contract to end on November 16.

READ MORE:

* Healthcare NZ withdrawal puts South Canterbury support workers on edge

* HealthCare New Zealand restructuring again as it pulls out of some DHB contracts



The SCDHB has 1200 clients receiving home-based support services, of which 140 are with HealthCare NZ.

PSA assistant secretary Melissa Woolley said the decision to file proceedings in the Employment Court was not made lightly.

“South Canterbury DHB is the board that contracts out these services to private providers,’’ Woolley said.

“It is beyond disappointing that they will not take leadership and make sure workers and clients are not disadvantaged."

She said workers and clients are left not knowing who will deliver their home support, meaning the relationship between clients and the support worker is broken – an extremely distressing situation, given the personal nature of the care and support provided.

“Home support workers do not know whether they have a job or where they will go, what their pay or conditions will be, or how many employers they might end up working for.’’

She said the problem was the new providers would not commit to transferring the employment of the support workers and their clients had no idea who will deliver their home support.

“This means the relationship between clients and the support worker is broken, an extremely distressing situation given the personal nature of the care and support provided.”

Woolley said support workers were left in the lurch unsure if they will have a job or what their pay and conditions will be.

“South Canterbury DHB needs to step up and provide a smooth transition for workers and clients alike, she said.

“Leaving this process to a private ‘market’ means they have abrogated their responsibility to provide health care services to the population it serves. We are calling for South Canterbury DHB to provide leadership on a transition plan, agreed with unions, to ensure workers transfer over to incoming employers on same terms and conditions and retain the existing workforce.”

South Canterbury District Health Board interim chief executive Jason Power said it was too early to comment on the legal action but said the DHB was “concerned and mindful” of the impact and stress to the clients and support workers who are affected by HCNZ’s withdrawal.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff South Canterbury District Health Board interim chief executive Jason Power said the DHB is 'concerned' about the impact on support workers and their clients as they transfer to new providers.

“The SCDHB has been meeting with the PSA, HealthCare NZ and the other three providers of Home Based Support Services to manage the facilitation process for the clients effected. The SCDHB has put on an additional staff member to focus on this process to ensure that all clients are well-supported. Our staff have been in contact with all of the clients affected.”

He said there was time before the November contract deadline for the affected clients to make an informed decision to move to a provider of their choice.

Power said he was concerned about Woolley’s statements as PSA had been part of the discussion.

“[PSA] are aware of the planning/processes that have been underway and will be continuing as we plan for the exit of HealthCare NZ in November.

“While there are some complex issues that we need to work through and these are ongoing, we may not always agree on some of the issues, but this is part of any major change like this.

’We have currently agreed not to facilitate any further transfers of clients to new providers while some of these issues are being worked through.”

The SCDHB will continue to work with the PSA and our other providers on this transition over the coming months, Power said.