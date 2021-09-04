Drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinics to continue in Waimate

South Canterbury's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic delivered 125 doses in three hours on Saturday.

The drive-through clinic option, run by the Waimate Medical Centre, will be back on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings through to November according to GP Dr Sarah Creegan.

“We were very lucky with the weather, it was quite balmy, so it had a bit of a carnival atmosphere,” Creegan said.

“We’ve run similar vaccine clinics for the influenza vaccine, which operated as a bit of a dry run for this.

“So we were well-prepared for this one.”

Creegan said the average processing time per person was about 25 minutes.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stu and Alysha Verral were among those lined up for South Canterbury’s first-ever Covid-19 drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturday.

“It all ran pretty smoothly, and our nurses really know how to put people at ease.''

“We're offering this clinic to keep people in their bubbles ... we know it’s just a matter of time before Covid will come through our community and we know our population will be separated into those who have been vaccinated and those who haven’t.

“And we know that people who have been vaccinated are significantly less likely to be hospitalised. We love preventing illness and keep people well, and this is a perfect way to do it.”

Waimate resident Alysha Verrall said she was “very pleased” with how smoothly it ran, and there was “no pain at all” when her and husband, Stu, were administered the vaccine.

“It was perfect, we were just able to drive straight through and get it done,” Verrall said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Cars line up on Slee St as the Waimate Medical Centre hosts South Canterbury's first-ever Covid-19 drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

Creegan said they “were hoping to run this every Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 1pm until November" and there were already 50 people booked for Wednesday and about 200 for Saturday.

“We’re hoping to increase those numbers for each clinic over the coming few weeks, but that would be very dependent on vaccine availability.”

The clinic comes in the week the South Canterbury District Health Board closed in on the halfway mark for its vaccine rollout, administering 50,749 doses for a catchment of about 52,500 people by Thursday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dr Sarah Creegan, of the Waimate Medical Centre, was delighted with how South Canterbury's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic went on Saturday.

Creegan said in the past, people brought pets along to the flu vaccine clinics. While no one did that this time, Creegan said there were a “couple of walkthroughs and a couple of people on their motorbikes"

To book an appointment for a vaccine, including at the mobile or drive through clinics, go to BookMyVaccine.nz or phone 0800 28 29 26 between 8am and 8pm.