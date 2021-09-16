Plan signals traffic flow changes for Washdyke links with Timaru

The Meadows Rd intersection with State Highway 1 in the foreground could get traffic lights if a traffic improvement plan goes ahead. (File photo)

A new set of traffic lights at Washdyke is one of several options being examined as improvements to highway traffic flows through Timaru's industrial centre to the port area are eyed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Timaru District Council.

News of a draft project plan, which also includes possible layout changes to council-controlled Seadown and Meadow roads in Washdyke, emerged when NZTA's 2021-2024 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) was released on September 7 stating “we are also working with Timaru District Council on a plan to better manage freight movement through the industrial area of Washdyke, north of the city”.

The council's land transport manager Susannah Ratahi confirmed there was a wider project of improving through capacity on State Highway 1 from Port Loop Road (State Highway 78) to Washdyke, a stretch of road which also features the currently under-construction Showgrounds Hill retail development that will also feature a new set of SH1 traffic lights.

“If this occurred, it would be a Waka Kotahi project, and in light of the NLTP announcements we are seeking confirmation about the status of this project,” Ratahi said.

“We would support this project going ahead as it would ease peak congestion through SH1 in Timaru.”

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson, when asked what the SH1 improvements from Port Loop Rd to Washdyke might entail and whether it would include double-laning the entire section, said “these discussions are probably best reported at a regional transport type meeting when you have both parties, the Timaru District Council and Waka Kotahi, in the same room”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Vehicles turn right off State Highway 1 at Washdyke, Timaru, into Meadows Rd where new traffic lights may be installed to improve safety and traffic flow.

SH1 south from Washdyke towards central Timaru is the only road link from that area to PrimePort Timaru which has undergone significant growth in recent years and in August reported record bulk cargo volumes of 1.83 million tonnes, mainly from log exports and cement imports during the year ending June 2021 while it also recorded a 16 per cent jump in 93,891 20-foot equivalent container units.

PrimePort Timaru chief executive Phil Melhopt said he was not across any of Waka Kotahi’s improvement plans, but “if four-laning Port Loop Rd to Washdyke is part of it, then we would definitely support it”.

The other road link into the port,, via Heaton St in the south end of Timaru, will also be improved with the NLTP revealing an upgrade to the level rail crossing is planned.

Brosnan Transport managing director Greg Brosnan said traffic from Port Loop Rd to Washdyke had been an issue for “as long as I’ve been in the transport business here, and I started back in 1986”.

“The situation is not ideal, there is always traffic building up round that area, but it is what it is,” Brosnan said.

“If the council put something out to public and wanted some collaboration with the industries, we would certainly welcome a chance to provide input.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Where two becomes one. One of several places on State Highway 1 from Port Loop Rd through Timaru to Washdyke where the traffic flow reduces from two lanes to a single lane.

Ratahi said the business case to Waka Kotahi identified the benefits of signalising the SH1 and Meadows Rd intersection.

“This would reduce traffic delays and improve safety for traffic turning north from Meadows Road on to SH1,” Ratahi said.

“This road improvement is a Waka Kotahi decision as the intersection is controlled and funded by them.”

Ratahi said the council had also “completed a draft business case for a new link road between Seadown and Meadows Rd” that included stopping Seadown Rd prior to the rail crossing and sending traffic down Meadows Rd.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Seadown Rd rail crossing and intersection with Meadows Rd which the Timaru District Council is looking at redesigning.

“It’s a safety upgrade in that the rail crossing will be a safer approach, but the work also provides better linkages for Washdyke between Meadows and Seadown roads,” Ratahi said.

The intersection area of Seadown and Meadows roads was recently the site of a horrific car crash which killed five young people and seriously injured the teenaged driver. However, a council spokesman said the business case was started several months before the crash.

Ratahi said “in amongst all of these projects there is also an increased active transport project with shared parts to encourage more active commutes to the industrial area”.

“All of these, except the proposed new traffic signals, would be Timaru District Council projects.

