Terrifying night for St Andrews family as they flee for their lives during storm

Tracey and Darren Hedges are staying in a motel after their house was extensively damaged by last week's storm.

Tracey Hedges feared her family would not survive the night as massive winds roared around their St Andrews property, wrenching power lines from their home and ripping the roof, and most of the verandah, off.

Tracey, her husband Darren Hedges, and their three-year-old son are unsure of when they will be able to return to their Lyalldale Middle Rd home, in South Canterbury, following the storm overnight Thursday, as it is deemed uninhabitable with no electricity or water.

Tracey said the family is still in shock after the ordeal, fleeing their home in the early hours of Friday morning as winds recorded by the MetService reached 97 kilometres per hour in Timaru, 120kmh at Aoraki/Mt Cook, 89kmh at Twizel and 100kmh at Omarama.

“I think the worst part was being inside and hearing that roaring and tearing of the house and I just thought ‘I have to get to my son because if we get buried, I’d rather he gets buried with me than by himself’,’’ she said.

“It’s never going to be the same. We’re even a bit scared to come back out to the house, it doesn’t feel like a safe haven any more.”

The Hedges, who recently returned to New Zealand after many years living in Mexico, bought the home in May, moving in just a few months ago.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Darren, Tracey and three-year-old Darcey Hedges are unable to live in their Lyalldale home since last week’s high winds ripped off the verandah, parts of the roof and the mains power cable.

Tracey said the wind started to get bad about 11pm on Thursday.

As the noise and winds intensified, the couple feared they might lose a bit of roofing.

“About 2am it got worse again. I said to my husband ‘I think we should leave, I think we’re going to lose – if not the whole house – then the verandah’.

Tracey Hedges/Stuff A section of roof torn from Tracey and Darren Hedges’ house on Lyalldale Middle Road. The home was badly damaged during high winds on September 9, 2021.

“One of the verandah posts was starting to lift off, so we secured it with big coach bolts.’’

As the banging worsened, they noticed other posts moving.

“My husband ran to the shed to get more bolts, but by the time he got back, all the posts had completely lifted and were horizontal, flying in the air.

“It was so loud you couldn’t hear anything, the roar was unbelievable. I was screaming at him to get away from the house. He was screaming at me to not come out.”

Tracey Hedges/Supplied The house Tracey and Darren Hedges fled from as the roof was lifted and mains cables exploded.

She said the house was shaking as she ran back inside, and she heard timber snapping, and iron ripping and crunching.

“As I was hauling my son out of bed, I heard the whole roof and verandah come off. There was a big explosion as the mains power cable was ripped out of the house.’’

She began to think they might not survive, while her husband, still outside, feared they would be buried under the house.

“It was absolutely terrifying. We just grabbed a suitcase and ran out.

“We couldn’t get out on one of the roads because of trees blocking the road. It was pitch black, we felt like we were fleeing for our lives.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Darren and Tracey Hedges have been unable to live in their new house since the winds last Thursday night ripped off the front veranda and parts of the roof.

Returning to their home the following morning, they discovered the home’s verandah on the road, the other half skewered on a tree.

“The iron was ripped off and curled up like a banana peel where the verandah once stood.’’

The family are trying to organise accommodation in Timaru, but Tracey said she has no idea how long it will be before they can move back as they had to wait for lines suppliers, as well as sign off on structural safety.

“The power cable was the only thing holding the roof down when the verandah started to lift, but the pressure was too much, and it ripped right out.

“When it exploded we were very worried it was going to catch fire. The whole unit actually melted at the house, so it’s remarkable it didn’t.

“At least we’re safe, it’s just things at the end of the day and our lives are more important than that,’’