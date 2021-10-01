Cardrona Distillery founder outlines long-term goal in new book

Desiree Reid-Whitaker is the founder and managing director of Cardrona Distillery in the Cardrona Valley.

The story of former South Cantabrian Desiree Reid-Whitaker – a self-described shy student who didn’t finish her law degree and instead went on an OE, later swapping to a business major before building a distillery which produces award-winning whisky - has just been published. Reporter Esther Ashby-Coventry spoke to her ahead of its October release.

It would fill Desiree Reid-Whitaker​ with joy if in 30 or 40 years time her children opened a single malt whisky bottle she had laid during her leadership at Cardrona Distillery.

“My goal is, in 100 years Cardrona Distillery will still be here,” founder and chief executive Desiree Reid-Whitaker said.

The distillery, which makes award-winning single malt whisky, vodka and other liqueurs, is located just off the Cardrona Valley Road between Queenstown and Wanaka. Here the mountains covered in tussock provide an arid brown backdrop in summer and a winter wonderland in winter. A schist building lets you know you have arrived at Cardrona Distillery - Reid-Whitaker’s dream come true.

The story of an unlikely whisky distillery, set in such a stunning landscape, and of its chief executive, has been captured in The Spirit of Cardrona - in an easy and interesting style by Kimberley Davis in a mix of business and biography style.

Supplied Cardrona Distillery which produces award-winning single malt whisky.

Davis grew up in the Cardrona Valley and interviewed Reid-Whitaker for three hours a week over six weeks for the book.

“Kimberley’s done a beautiful job and captured my story. I felt like my whole life was preparing me with the skills needed to build this business,” Reid-Whitaker said.

She said research showed people in leadership positions were not the bold and charismatic individuals they were often assumed to be.

“They are quiet leaders who push the team forward, and if there is a problem they will front. I like to aspire to be like that.”

The best advice given to her came from mentor and former Federated Farmers provincial president, Eddie Glass.

“He said, ‘if you have to make a major decision about something that makes you angry ... give it two sleeps. You must take two sleeps before you decide’,” she said.

Establishing the business, which counts Scotland as its largest export market, had not been all smooth sailing, but Reid-Whitaker said through the rough spots she had learnt that she has emotional resilience.

She said she had been thrown curve balls throughout her journey leading eventually to the establishment of the distillery – recalling a time when she had planned to travel with a friend and when she arrived at the meeting point in an overseas airport discovered he would not be able to join her as his passport had been stolen – she made the decision to continue with her trip.

Supplied A tour of Cardrona Distillery is a must when visiting Wanaka.

This ability to carry on proved valuable years later when Covid-19 lockdown stalled the normal function of the business in 2020. Using a prepared endurance budget, the distillery instead turned to producing hospital grade sanitiser and disinfectant – which was offered free to St John across the South Island and to whomever turned up at the door needing it.

Distilling whisky was not Reid-Whitaker’s first choice in her quest to create something special – perfume making was.

Thinking big, she ordered 2500 fragrant roses – but due to the large order it was delivered over three seasons.

Not having anywhere to plant them apart from her mother’s garden did not deter her.

A trip overseas to learn as much as she could about the perfume making process, which includes distillery, led her to realise whisky was actually what she should be making. That was at the end of 2011.

“Perfume wasn’t my passion whisky was. I was going to build a single malt distillery.”

Supplied Distilling whisky was not Reid-Whitaker’s first choice – she started on the path to perfume making first.

GROWING UP IN SOUTH CANTERBURY

Reid-Whitaker grew up with hard-working parents who had endured some financial loss due to floods in the Taieri Plains. The family moved to a Winchester farm when she was six, and then had to contend with a drought.

Her mother worked as a head teacher at a local kindergarten, her daily routine was to milk the cows first thing in the morning before getting the children ready for school, dropping them off at the bus stop then after she finished work milking the cows again, helping the children with their homework and finally completing the accounts for the farm.

“I prepared the family meals from the age of 10. I never had to learn how to work hard. It’s something I’ve I always known how to do.”

As a teenager, Reid-Whitaker was so determined that when her parents could not afford braces for her teeth she found a job at McDonald's after school and paid for them herself. The orthodontist was so surprised that this Craighead Diocesan School student was paying the bill herself he reduced it by half.

Her hard work and tenacity was noticed at the fast food chain and soon the year 12 student became a crew trainer. Teaching staff older than herself.

Simon Darby/Supplied Cardrona's single malt whisky.

Back from her OE in 2000, she finished her degree, transferring from a law to a business major, through Massey University and was invited to do honours on campus, which she did.

Later she became the youngest person to be elected to the Fonterra Shareholders’ Council and was a Nuffield Scholar.

Inspired by Sir Edmund Hillary’s adventures and achievements, Reid-Whitaker said she wanted to create something special.

BUILDING A DISTILLERY

A visit to distilleries in Scotland and comparing the landscape with Winchester led Reid-Whitaker to realise Cardrona would be the perfect location for a distillery. But buying land there was no easy task, especially land with water rights, the main ingredient in distilling.

Queenstown Lakes District Council considers Cardrona Valley an ‘outstanding natural landscape’ meaning any activity on the land must not have any adverse effects on the natural qualities of the site or the surrounding environment.

Eventually she found the perfect site in the Cardrona Valley, acquired stills and other equipment and opened her operation in October 2015. Two years after she moved to Wanaka in search of land, the first cask was laid in November 2015.

Whisky is a long term game, and needs to be aged for at least three years.

“We are little in terms of the world stage, but we are being noticed, and are focused on making exceptional whisky.”

Supplied Cardrona Distillery uses the best casks it can to make its whisky in.

To that end, the company uses the best casks in the world which have been seasoned, about 70 per cent of the flavour, aromas, and colour comes from the oak casks. Each time the cask is used the flavour is reduced.

Instead of importing casks by dismantling then rebuilding them, Reid-Whitaker brings them into the country whole. Though it is more expensive, it means the interior is maintained.

“One of the beauties of whisky, is the enjoyment is on the nose.”

In 2016, Cardrona’s The Source Gin won gold at the New York World Spirit and Wine awards, then in 2020 their whisky won the Best NZ Single Malt under 12 years at the World Whisky Awards.

She said the company’s highest sales are in Scotland – arguably the home of single malt whisky.

Supplied The single malt whisky has found success in Scotland with the company recording its highest sales there.

Reid-Whitaker said she had just returned from a six-week trip to the United Kingdom in August, from which she had received two re-orders from luxury department store, Harrods, and an agreement to trial the whisky at Waitrose – a high-end supermarket chain.

Despite the accolades, the founder of Cardrona Distillery said she can’t take all the credit for its success. She said four families are involved in the business, the Reids, Whitakers, Mcleans, and Falconers who worked together to make the distillery the triumph it is.

Commissioned and published by Harper Collins, The Spirit of Cardrona was released on October 1, but a shipping delay has held up copies of the book – which are not likely to arrive in New Zealand until late October. The book will be available at booksellers across the country.