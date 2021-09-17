Young Gloriavale leavers face another hurdle - in education

Young women and girls seen at Gloriavale. When families leave the religious community, children often find it difficult to fit into their new schools. (File photo)

Some schools are being provided with extra Ministry of Education support to resettle former Gloriavale students into their new classes.

Timaru-based Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust manager Liz Gregory said she was familiar with the difficulties of children, who have left the religious West Coast community with their families, transitioning into new schools.

Many former Gloriavale members have chosen to settle in South Canterbury, with more than 110 former members living in the region.

“It comes with the challenges of settling into a new life,’’ Gregory said.

“They are used to a culture of fear, not freedom, so they struggle to put their hand up in class. They are used to harsh discipline and there is often an academic gap in their learning.”

Helen Hurst, Ministry of Education deputy secretary for sector enablement and support, said it was challenging for students to adapt to a new community and lifestyle.

“We want to acknowledge the principals, teachers and boards who have been extremely welcoming of these students and their whānau,’’ Hurst said.

John Bisset Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust general manager Liz Gregory. (File photo)

“Teachers are adept at working with tamariki and rangatahi from diverse backgrounds, and we will continue to work with these schools to provide support that will best meet the needs of their students.”

Hurst said the ministry’s support could include partnering with the schools and whānau to design and implement tailored supports to meet the specific strengths and needs of students.

Gregory said it was also challenging to find the right year level for the students.

Gloriavale is an isolated Christian community of about 90 families (500 to 600 individuals).

More than 185 people have left the community since 2013, and a police inquiry into allegations of child sexual abuse there has been under way since July 2020.

From being isolated from strangers at Gloriavale, children then had to learn to socialise, make friends and keep them once they left, Gregory said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The uniforms Gloriavale members have to wear daily at the isolated community on the West Coast. (File photo)

Many of the former Gloriavale parents chose to homeschool their children or put them in a Christian school, Gregory said.

“Their last chosen option was a secular school as they had been brought up to believe the world is evil, wicked and corrupted.”

Gregory said all parts of society needed to be aware of the support the students needed.

“They [the families] have done an amazing job of overcoming the challenges which were not of their making. The South Canterbury community has been amazing and supportive.”

Schools contacted by Stuff would not comment citing privacy of their students.

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust was established in 2019 after volunteers, including Gregory, helped resettle families and individuals who have left the community.