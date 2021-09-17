South Canterbury business wins Organic NZ Award

ViBERi owners Afsaneh and Tony Howey, of Pleasant Point, won the People’s Choice 2021 Organic Food Product of the Year Award with their organic blackcurrant powder.

Pleasant Point blackcurrant growers Tony and Afsaneh Howey have won the People’s Choice 2021 Organic Food Product of the Year Award. Reporter Esther Ashby-Coventry talks to the couple about their growing success.

When Tony and Afsaneh Howey purchased their Pleasant Point blackcurrant farm in 2004 they had no idea of the goldmine they had just bought.

“We didn’t know how good they [blackcurrants] were until we started researching,” Tony said.

Now, 17 years on the couple’s business, ViBEri, produces between 200 and 300 tonnes of mainly blackcurrants, and red currants a year some of which they freeze dry and mill into powder - the product scooping the People’s Choice 2021 Organic Food Product of the Year Award, announced on Friday night

The organic awards, sponsored by magazine Organic NZ are run in conjunction with Organic NZ Week, September 11-19, to celebrate the country’s organic sector.

“We are happy to get recognised [with the award] after all these years of working away,” Afsaneh said.

The couple’s orchard comprising 72 hectares was certified organic in 2008 under their Alpine Fresh company banner, but it was split with ViBERi and registered as its own company in 2014.

“We wanted to guarantee the purity of it [organic currants],” Tony said.

While the company’s biggest market is domestic, it does export to other countries including Australia, United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, South America, United Kingdom and Singapore.

The Howey’s organic products, a variety of wholesale and retail, range from blackcurrant powder, concentrate, purees, and extracts to chocolate-rolled blackcurrants and freeze-dried blackcurrants.

“When freeze drying the blackcurrants they don’t lose their nutrition, vitamin C and antioxidants,” Tony said.

ViBeri’s Organic Certification means everything along the supply chain is assessed and guaranteed to be trusted that it is solely organic.

“Growing organic has lots of challenges,” Afsaneh said.

Looking after human health, the environment and not having any chemical residues on their food, is important to the Howeys.

To control weeds they use mulches, and the industry has developed techniques to control insects such as clear wing by using pheromone ties to trick the male bugs. It was also looking into organic fungal treatments.

Tony and Afsaneh come from different backgrounds but have their Bahá’í faith in common.

Tony is a Kiwi who grew up on a mixed cropping farm in Waitohi, west of Temuka. He went on to study commerce (agriculture) at Lincoln University, while Afsaneh grew up in Iran.

She was studying in the Philippines when there was a revolution in her homeland in 1979 which resulted in the ousting of the monarchy and an Islamic Republic being established.

Fearing persecution due to her belief system Afsaneh came to New Zealand as a refugee in the early 1980s.

The couple met at a Bahá’í gathering and first lived in Rotorua where graduate Tony was working in agricultural development for the Department of Māori Affairs.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF ViBERi owners Tony and Afsaneh Howey check out their blackcurrant orchard in April 2020.

They married and moved to Invercargill for three years, a transfer for Tony, before the couple shifted to South Canterbury in 1986.

A year later it was the start of expansion by acquiring more land purchasing of 160ha of irrigated flat land at Levels in partnership with Tony’s brother David.

Following this, they went on to lease more land and grow potatoes in a farming syndicate to supply the newly-arrived McCain factory.

In 1996 the partnership dissolved when both families had sufficient scale to go forward separately.

In 1992, Tony went to Europe and the United States on a Nuffield Scholarship studying eight subjects with the most important being potential vegetable production and water rights.

Throughout his time overseas he came across destoning equipment which made potato growing in South Canterbury possible on alluvial stony soils.

Growing onions, and carrots followed until about two years ago, but now the focus is on what is considered to be the latest superfood – ViBeri’s organic blackcurrants and the associated integrated food products.