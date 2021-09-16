Timaru District Council waiting on housing development funding application

Over 200 applications from around the country have been received for the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, including from Timaru.

The Timaru District Council is in wait-and-see mode over an application to the Government's Infrastructure Acceleration Fund to speed up housing development.

“I’m afraid we’ve not heard anything back as yet,” council spokesperson Stephen Doran said.

“We won’t be in a position to say more until we’ve had an update from the Government.”

The TDC's application is one of over 200 nationwide for the $1 billion allocated to infrastructure projects that unlocked housing development in the short to medium term that is part of the Government’s $3.8b Housing Acceleration Fund announced in March.

Kāinga Ora general manager commercial group, Caroline McDowall said there had been a strong response from councils, iwi and developers throughout the country.

“We have received over 200 proposals with a great regional spread,” she said.

Applicants were given an extension to August 20 due to Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions.

“This excellent response highlights how badly the funding is needed to jump-start developments and increase the pace of housing supply.”

McDowall said the applications ranged from small, localised developments to large-scale developments.

“The applications currently total over $5 billion of funding with the majority of proposals estimating delivery of housing within the next five years, if they receive funding.

“Although predominantly led by territorial authorities, it is good to see many applications representing the collaborative approach with iwi and developers that we would expect.”

McDowall said there was a set amount available to invest in infrastructure projects, so not all proposals would proceed.

“There will now need to be careful evaluation to ensure the proposals that go through to the next round have the greatest potential to succeed in locations that need it the most.”

Evaluation would take into consideration cost-effectiveness and the contribution of applicants, as well as capability and readiness, McDowall said, and the results should be known in mid-October.

Successful applicants then would have to make a more detailed application.

“Although the majority of the final funding decisions will be made in 2022, there may be some proposals that we can fast-track through the negotiation process to get underway in coming months.'’