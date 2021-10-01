Mackenzie council fires salvo in submission on Three Waters reforms

Mackenzie District Council has issued a broadside against proposed water reforms in the consultation document submitted to the Government this week.

In the midst of a growing nationwide skirmish over water, the Mackenzie District Council is squaring up.

Days after neighbouring council Timaru voted to leave local government body Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) over its perceived handling of the reforms, and in the wake of a request by the Canterbury Mayoral Forum to pause the process, Mackenzie council has made its position clear.

In a submission sent to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and LGNZ this week, the council stridently rejects the Government’s proposed water reforms.

All councils were requested to give feedback and submit questions to the DIA and LGNZ on changes they would like to see to the proposals, identifying any areas where they needed more information.

The council’s submission opens with a clear statement of opposition to the reforms, saying they are “not convinced it provides the best outcomes for our District, our people, or New Zealand”.

The submission strongly questions the reliability of the Government’s data, calling it an “unequivocally false set of financials which were completely incorrect”, and causing the council to “question all of the projected economic benefits”.

The submission also accuses the Government of “recklessly progress[ing]” the reforms, “due to short political cycles and agendas”, but recommends the Crown continues with the water stimulus package “equivalent to at least $750 million per year for the next three years”.

“We are not happy with the models that have been proposed,” Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith said.

“We don’t see that one size fits all, or that big is always better”, he said.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Mackenzie District Council mayor Graham Smith says “the ball is in the Government's court”, but he's confident the proposal as it stands will not benefit the region.

Smith said he would like to see the Government explore other models, suggesting a resource sharing arrangement with neighbouring councils.

“We could make that work, and our community will be better off.”

According to the indicative financial comparison the council compiled, sticking with the current model will cost the average household $8690 a year by 2051, compared to the $1640 a year predicted if the Three Waters reforms go ahead.

The third model suggested by council, the Central South Water Collaboration, has an estimated average household cost in 2051 of between $2400 and $3300 a year.

Mayor Smith acknowledged none of the water currently supplied in the Mackenzie met compliance standards, saying the nearest scheme to being fully compliant is at Twizel.

Smith said he also remains concerned about the Water Services Bill which passed this week in Parliament, but underlined the bill is not part of the Three Waters reforms, and will become law regardless of the outcome of Three Waters.

Mackenzie District residential water users are amongst the highest users in the country, using well over twice the national average, according to Water New Zealand’s 2018 National Performance Review.

Water NZ advisor Lesley Smith noted context is important, suggesting the higher proportion of lifestyle properties in the district could have water intensive uses such as troughs and garden irrigation. Farming and industrial uses are not included in these figures.

Residential efficiency data for the Mackenzie for 2019 was not available, as the council was missing some of the property information needed to determine it, Lesley Smith said.

Graham Smith said the “high water use comes out of Twizel and Tekapo, which are both extremely dry areas”, and that ultimately, “council is looking at requiring household water meters”.

In its 2019/2020 Annual Report, MDC reports approximately 21 per cent real water loss in leakage (the amount of treated water leaking from “water supply, mains reservoirs or service connections”), which the council notes has been increasing in recent years.

That total slides in just below their “less than 25 per cent water loss” target.

The figure is in line with national water loss according to Lesley Smith, who said around one fifth of water supplied to the water network nationwide leaks out along the way.